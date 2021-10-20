We need to talk about Nigel.

At least as an exemplar of the continuing ignorance of Ireland exhibited by some English people.

Note the word ‘some’ – there are Irish people equally blissfully oblivious to the contrary, the culture, character, kings and queens of our neighbouring island, and for whom such indifference is a badge of pride. We must beware the beam in our own eye in calling out the mote in another.

Nonetheless, Nigel Farage sticks in the craw. And many Goggleboxers will have raised a small cheer this week as Claire Byrne accused him of knowing nothing about Ireland, even as he lectured us, live on TV, about how Brussels is the bane of our lives and Irish people will wake up to the fact in coming years (presumably because we’re slow on the uptake).

She then played a social media clip of Nigel being gulled into saying “Up the ’Ra” in return for cash. He sells personalised video greetings for cash, about €100 a time in dirty European money. He extracted a similar sum when being gulled into saying “Chucky Our Law” in phonetic foolery.

It was ignorance dropped him into the trap, Claire sweetly pointed out – although he can hardly be expected to know Irish. His whole shtick is that of a political barrow-boy, and thus there’s no hint of the class shown by the queen, God bless her (we can see that, can’t we?) when formally enunciating in 2011: “A Úachtaráin agus a chairde.” How we drooled in admiration then.

But it might also be mentioned that Farmleigh House in Dublin houses a 16th century Irish primer for the first queen Elizabeth. The Virgin Queen was to meet Gráinnuaile, the pirate queen, and her first words would be ‘Conas atá tú?’

It’s ignorance as flaunted disdain that is perhaps the issue, with post-colonial societies like ours ever-sensitive to perceived snubs from overweening neighbours. Boris Johnson on Leo Varadkar, for instance: “Why isn’t he called Murphy like the rest of them?”

Similarly, the knowing, but taunting, Glasgow Rangers chant: “The famine’s over, why don’t you go home?”

Yet there are swathes of well-disposed British people, untaught in our history as we are in theirs, who cannot fathom why the Irish are disposed to be ‘awkward’, whether by staying in the EU or insisting on independent positions. We are not really another country, you see, not like France. And, being essentially one of them, why do we get so worked up?

This writer received an email a year ago from an English acquaintance, enquiring innocently and out of genuine interest, whether Irish people felt they would be better off now if they had stuck to the skirts of monarchy. Where does one start? Is “better off” only an economic consideration? Did he not pre-suppose that London rulers would tailor policy for remote relations?

I was surprised at the irritation it evoked in me. But I resisted the fleeting temptation to ask in reply if he thought the Channel Islands would be better off today had they remained under German occupation? (It would not have been nice).

Presumably Bertie Ahern was similarly stung by being brought into a Downing Street drawing room to thrash out sensitive issues of common interest – under a painting of Oliver Cromwell. Strong feelings welled up and its removal was demanded, as recounted by Tony Blair’s ex-chief of staff, Jonathan Powell.

Brexit brought it back, with former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, a committed leaver, pooh-poohing “this Irish stuff” that people were warning about. In any case, couldn’t little Éire come back into the UK, and wouldn’t that be a solution?

And then we were expected to put up with a know-nothing Northern Secretary, Karen Bradley, who didn’t realise that Nationalists didn’t vote for Unionist parties and vice versa. It seemed to say everything about the importance attached to Ireland by Tory upper echelons. Indeed, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen thought he was entitled to an Irish passport, without any family connection, because he was from the Mother Parliament and it was still somehow John Bull’s other island.

Should we be bovvered, though? After all, any US idea that we are still part of the British Isles annoys us far less. We’re more forgiving of that dimness and distance, because it doesn’t come with baggage.

Our own baggage, as well as Britain’s. We’re just hyper-aware of non-aware Nigels.