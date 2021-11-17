LABOUR leader Alan Kelly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have had a bitter exchange in the Dáil over who is telling the truth about an off-mic conversation yesterday.

Mr Kelly challenged the Taoiseach to call him a liar – while the Fianna Fáil leader at one point replied: “Cool it. Keep your voice down.”

The highly personalised attacks came over a 40-second conversation on the floor of the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon when Mr Kelly wandered over to the Taoiseach to warn that a five-day restriction on the movements of teachers if they are a close contact would close schools.

Mr Kelly claims Mr Martin told him: “Teachers are exempt.” Labour publicised that exclusion on social media – but the Taoiseach later angrily denied at a press conference that he had said any such thing.

And he revealed that he had called up Mr Kelly after seeing Labour messages on social media.

Mr Kelly claimed that at one point the Taoiseach had denied speaking to him at all – which was “rather silly” because there was footage from inside the chamber of the two men talking.

The row kicked off immediately on Leaders’ Questions today at 12.13pm after Mr Martin had fielded a question from Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Mr Kelly said he had been in the House a long time and he had “never come in here and accused someone of telling porkies.” But he insisted that he did ask Mr Martin about schools on Tuesday because he was genuinely concerned about them.

“I did speak to you afterwards, after Leaders’ Questions. And I did say they (teachers) would be additionally affected by the new five-day rule. I have young kids and my wife's a teacher.

“And your reply to me was ‘No, teachers are exempt’. You know that. I know you're very annoyed about it. Right? Because you messed up. This wasn't a total misconstruction

“You even denied we had a conversation in here, which makes you look rather silly, considering there's a video of it. If you want to call me a liar, call me a liar. You messed up, and you had to reverse immediately, which I'm glad you did. Because teachers. SNAs and early years worker can't be treated differently.

“The public don’t care about such a schoolboy row,” he added, reminding the Taoiseach that Labour has supported Government public health measures and asking further questions.

The Taoiseach angrily shot back: “I've been in the house longer than you. And you learn something new every day.

“I learned something about you yesterday that I will not forget, and that will govern our relationship from here onwards.

“I've never seen the likes of it before, in terms of what transpired. As I was engaged here, you came along over here. I just refer you to what you asked actually asked me on the record of the House immediately before that.”

It was a question as to whether the Government would consider prioritising frontline workers, “such as Gardaí, retail workers, transport Workers, and most of all teachers Special Needs Assistants and early years workers for boosters, primarily so that the school system does not fall over.

He said: “You asked nothing about household contacts -- nothing at all about it. I just put that on the record.

“And suddenly come over here for 30 or 40 second engagement, you scamper up you and you tell your Education spokesman, who tweets something and it's reported. It’s extraordinary. I’, just putting it straight now.”

Mr Kelly shouted across the floor of the Dail: “If you want to call me a liar, call me a liar.”

He added: “You’re not denying it.”

The Taoiseach replied: “I am. I never said those words. I rang you afterwards to make it very clear to you how I regard the interchange. You can't do things like that.”

Mr Kelly replied: “You’re also the Taoiseach who said the banks weren’t bailed out.”

The remark drew gasps and murmurs on all sides of the House. The Taoiseach had made it clear he misspoke on that occasion.

The Labour leader added: “Your threats and more and down the phone, and your threats in here don't bother me. I’ll let the public decide who they believe. I think we already know.”