Former minister Mary O’Rourke has warned of the death of the Fianna Fáil party if it fails to carry out soul searching.

The former deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, said she, as the “elder” of the party, feels her opinions still count despite being retired.

Ms O’Rourke said Laois Offaly TD Barry Cowen’s calls for an inquest into the poor Dublin Bay South by election result had “screamed common sense.”

And Ms O’Rourke stated Micheál Martin had already promised some months ago, an examination into the party’s lacklustre performance at the 2020 General Election.

”You effect real change by finding out what went wrong, it’s the first step to finding out how we rectify ourselves,” Ms O’Rourke told Midlands 103 FM.

Ms O’Rourke said the party had had “two disastrous” recent elections - the General Election, which saw Fianna Fáil enter into a coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party - and the recent Dublin South by-election, which led to a 4.6pc share of the constituency vote.

“If we go any further there will be no party,” Ms O’Rourke said.

“Correct the wrong things we said or did, avenues that were fruitless… Correct what we did wrong in the public mind, affecting the General Election 2020 and the by-election last week.

“What I think went wrong was we stopped listening to what people said.

“We listened to partisan grouping, you have to do that all the time in politics…

“We stopped listening to people, we stopped working out what was the best way forward.”

Deputy Cowen has suggested the party meets this summer in person to discuss the state of play for Fianna Fáil.

And Ms O’Rourke said she agreed the in-person meeting was the best option.

“What does Fianna Fáil mean to me?” Ms O’Rourke said.

It was still in her mind a “party of stability, continuity, good tradition.”

However, she added that in reality it “no longer” possessed these qualities.

“Micheál Martin set up a group to look at what went wrong in the General Election,” she said.

“We went into it with 44 seats, we came out of it with considerably less.

“What went wrong was he set up a group and made a hefty submission to that group, as did many, many others…

“We awaited the results of the findings, we never got it, to discuss it. We just never heard anymore about it.”

While she agreed with the setting up of the Government as a coalition, due to the pandemic, adding “times were so bad,” however, she no longer felt the matter of examination could be left.

The 4.6pc of a showing at a by-election, had led her to realise “all my fears”.

“I never dreamed that's what Fianna Fáil would drop down to.”

“I suggest a month from now, maybe the middle of August (for a meeting.)”

“I don’t think we can wait any longer. It’s so easy to say we have to attend to education, health, but you have a duty to your voters that have left or remained, a duty to see what went wrong, what did not function, what can we do, in parallel with your daily problem solving in Government.

“I don’t think we should be talking about the next general election.”

However, the soul searching Ms O’Rourke discussed, did not include her support for a new leader.

“There’s a group that announces every so often, to get rid of the leader,” she said.

“I think that’s an inane remark. We have to cure the ills that exist within our party before we talk about who will go forward in the next general election.”