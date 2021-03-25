THE reunification of Ireland cannot be the predetermined end goal of the current debate North and Republic on the future of this island, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

“If the reunification of Ireland is our starting point it is very difficult to get everybody involved and there will be people outside,” he declared at a Shared Island dialogue.

“We can’t have a pre-determined outcome.”

Discussions had to be open and fully inclusive, and people would see where the process would take us, which might surprise some, he told civic society groups at a webinar.

“Some issues have become very polarised, but we have to keep trying. We do have to talk about the future of his island,” he said.

Relations between Ireland and Britain had been damaged by recent events, he said. “The Prime Minister and Taoiseach have already spoken about what kind of structure we may put in place to reinforce the relationship between Dublin and London.

“And I think we need to increase the dialogue North-South as well, particularly around the [Northern Ireland] Protocol, so that we can debunk some of the myths and really listen to each other on what the problems are and how we can resolve them together.”

But the role civic society has played in Northern Ireland has been absolutely vital and had found solutions where politics was wanting, Minister Coveney noted.

They have played a constructive role around emotive issues like flags and parades, he said.

Current circumstances are driving isolation and tribalism, he warned, particularly linked to Brexit and the Northern Irish Protocol.

Patricia McBride of the civic group Ireland’s Future suggested an all-island citizens assembly.

Mr Coveney said the challenge was to find a structure that people could buy into, rather than remaining outside.

“The straight answer to your question is that the Irish Government has an open mind to the setting up of all-island citizens assembly.” But it was about finding a way to create a space of trust and tolerance that would allow difficult issues to be explored together.

Politicians could not do it on their own, and this has been shown time and time again. Civic society was needed for its generosity and building bridges, he said.

“We’re very serious about trying to find a way to make this new initiative work. We have set aside half-a-billion euro to spend on projects that are about shared island perspectives.

“So this isn’t an academic or theoretical discussion.”

Many problems in the past have been overcome by the role and the intervention of civil society groups, and the perspectives that they bring, he said.

“The example that they give can be a really valuable force for change and for tolerance, and for the kind of approach that I believe can lead to a much more settled and content island, in terms of relationship between peoples and perspectives,” he said.

Mr Coveney said he believed a lot of people in Ireland underestimate how much an example Ireland had been for other parts of the world that have been torn by conflict and division.

A total of 1.3 million people had been born since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, he said, and their perspective was not influenced by the trauma of violence.

He urged civil society representatives: “Do not disappoint people from the Middle East, from Libya, Asia and across the world.”

Mr Coveney told Eileen Weir of the Shankill Women’s Centre that the Government would shortly announce an increase in funding and support to the reconciliation fund for Northern Ireland.

Representatives from both jurisdictions are pushing an open door with the Biden administration and political leaders in Washington DC, and North and South had to coordinate for investment.

Elements of the protocol had been very difficult for unionism, but the other side was “an extraordinary economic opportunity for Northern Ireland”, which involved unfettered access to the GB market but also to the EU single market.

The protocol needed some pragmatic and flexible implementation, but it “can work to drive significant investment into Northern Ireland, and much of it will come from the US,” Mr Coveney said.

Online Editors