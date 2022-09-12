If Fianna Fáil rebels don’t make their move against Micheál Martin soon, he won’t be going anywhere

The Fianna Fáil think-in across today and tomorrow is set to be a sight for political junkies. Let’s look at Micheál Martin’s report card as Taoiseach: two ministers have resigned due to scandals and one got sacked.

Martin has also faced a fair few battles in his time: a pandemic, strict lockdowns, war in Europe and a cost-of- living crisis, all of which he’s managed to wade through reasonably well.

However, no other Coalition leader has lost any ministers since the formation of Government in 2020.

It seems a redemption arc has begun to emerge for disgraced ministers. This is due partly to Martin opening the door back for former agriculture minister Dara Calleary, telling reporters there is a “way back” to Cabinet for him.

Lo and behold – he is now a minister again after a job came up with Robert Troy resigning from his portfolio at the Department of Enterprise.

Some within the party now believe Calleary is set to get a Cabinet role in December.

Those loyal to Martin form rings around him, happy to see his support in the polls increase

Offaly’s Barry Cowen, who was sacked by Martin after a drink driving controversy right after the Government was formed, said last week he will be considered for a Cabinet role, just like all his other parliamentary party colleagues.

Read More

Is there also a way back for Robert Troy in that case, who resigned with a statement of total defiance?

The party has had a turbulent few months, even though popularity for its leader has increased. Some TDs warned privately that after the party’s ard fheis at the end of the month, “all bets will be off”.

By then, Martin will have made his visit to the US, where he is set to finally meet Joe Biden in two weeks’ time. He will have a Covid restriction-free think-in with his party over the next two days and the troops will have time to rally.

But the troops have had time to rally for quite some time.

Likely frontrunners, namely Jim O’Callaghan, Darragh O’Brien, Michael McGrath – or even Jack Chambers and Norma Foley – have not made any moves to oust the leader, despite having opportunities to do so.

Rebel TDs believe the sole problem of dwindling polls is due to the party leader. But apart from complaining to political correspondents off the record, they have made very little effort to actually do anything about it.

Those loyal to Martin form rings around him, happy to see his support in the polls increased and praising him for his diplomatic and at times, almost presidential approach to the challenges faced by Government.

Fianna Fáil’s identity crisis continues. Voters are not entirely clear on what the party represents – and what makes it different from Fine Gael.

When the party reunites over today and tomorrow in Mullingar, there will be some awkward moments. The first will be the location – it is the constituency of Troy, the defiant ex-minister.

The second will be the divide between the rebels and the supporters, the disillusioned and the hopeful.

The third will be the elephant in the room of the party’s identity, or lack thereof.

The fourth will be how long Martin stays on as leader – but he has shown no signs of having a desire to go anywhere. If the rebels and the disillusioned in the party do not make any moves, it is likely to stay that way.