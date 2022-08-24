If Fianna Fáil claims to be concerned about renters, then Robert Troy has to go

Robert Troy probably thinks the song-and-dance is about him.

It’s actually about the Irish people, an accommodation emergency the Head of State has labelled a national “disaster”, and what political parties are doing about the crisis on behalf of the electorate, their voters.

And the people, as always, come first.

Because the minister’s actions have compromised the entitlements of his tenants, he will simply have to go.

It is simply a matter of time – with one newspaper already dubbing it “The Siege of Troy”.

The disadvantaging of his tenants by failing to register his rental agreements is no small thing. It cannot be covered by an “oversight” argument, as has been deployed to date.

Whether accidental or deliberate doesn’t matter – people desperate for a roof over their heads were essentially short-changed as to their rights as a result of the minister’s inactions and omissions.

Crucially, it is simply impossible for a cynic to believe Robert Troy’s “lack of awareness” argument for failing to register with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) – when he has had the vision, savvy, organisational skill and sheer doggedness to build up a property portfolio worth millions.

That doesn’t happen by accident – or by failing to play close attention to detail. Houses cannot be bought by mischance, or property stumbled upon.

The RTB website states clearly: ‘All landlords must register their tenancies.’ It’s the law.

The paperwork is enormous, there are obligations to the State, and there are legal fees in conveyancing.

A landlord must be presumed to know that natural and ordinary consequences of becoming one. The RTB website states clearly: “All landlords must register their tenancies.” It’s the law.

Mr Troy says he misinterpreted the wording of requirements for TDs to register all their financial interests for public scrutiny. Is there anything unclear in that phrase? “All landlords must register their tenancies.”

Of course there are fees, starting at €40 for a single tenancy.

But it is about protection of the individual, which surely is a matter for a public representative.

And failure to register tenancies is not "just an oversight” and nothing else. The ramifications may not yet have been fully grasped.

The wider truth is that this failure materially affected the rights of the people renting from Mr Troy.

As the RTB website helpfully explains: “The tenant may require proof of their tenancy for other state agencies. If a tenancy is not registered a tenant may have difficulty in proving residency, which could negatively impact any application they may have for residency, college places, bank loans, etc. A tenant may find it difficult to apply for tax allowances or rebates.”

Thus, by not registering his many rental properties, Mr Troy may have negatively impacted people who have already been negatively impacted by having to hand over lots of dead money in return for their shelter.

In a profoundly tough housing market, the politician paid by the people may have caused some of them difficulties in claiming benefits and services provided by the State, as well as private concerns.

So it comes to this – a person handsomely rewarded by the State, on a ministerial salary that currently amounts to €141,657, could “negatively impact” his tenants, who would naturally be on much less money, such that the State would have to subsidise them through the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) housing assistance programme, money from which would go to Mr Troy, who spoke out on Dáil legislation to call for an increase in state supports to tenants without divulging at any stage that he would be one of the beneficiaries.

There is no way such a situation can be tolerated, no matter what explanations Mr Troy now proposes to give to the Dáil on its resumption next month – and leaving aside fire-escape issues, fire certificates and the like.

As someone emailed your correspondent this morning: “Nothing changes in FF. In fairness to the Brits, he would have been got rid off on the spot.”

This angry analysis is itself spot on, and places Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the spot. If Fianna Fáil claims to be concerned about renters, then Mr Troy has to go.

The party cannot go into an election with this tawdry affair weighing it down – while Sinn Féin resumes its mantra that Fianna Fáil is the leopard that hasn’t changed its spots, despite the Celtic Tiger property crash.

Mary Lou McDonald will argue that it’s the same with Fine Gael – and will have a point if Leo Varadkar enables Mr Troy to carry on. A December reshuffle, in which he could be moved on, is just too far away.

Politics is bloody. And if ’twere done, better that ’twere done quickly, to paraphrase Macbeth. The knives will thus likely soon be unsheathed. The question is: why there would be delay?

It is better that one man should go for the sake of credibility with the people.