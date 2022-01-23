| 4.2°C Dublin

Ian Paisley paid back £4,200 in Westminster expenses in 2021

Sammy Wilson. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA Expand
Ian Paisley. Picture by PA Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

DUP MP Ian Paisley Junior paid back £4,200 of his Westminster expenses last year after overspending his budget, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The North Antrim MP claimed around £230,000 last year to cover a wide range of expenses, including staff and office costs.

