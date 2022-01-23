Ian Paisley paid back £4,200 in Westminster expenses in 2021

DUP MP Ian Paisley Junior paid back £4,200 of his Westminster expenses last year after overspending his budget, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The North Antrim MP claimed around £230,000 last year to cover a wide range of expenses, including staff and office costs.

However, it has emerged that he paid back a total of £4,208 due to an apparent overspend of the allocated budget amounts for some of his expenses.

He repaid the money in four instalments last year. Mr Paisley’s DUP colleague at Westminster, Sammy Wilson, also repaid £40 for expenses claimed last year.

They were the only two of Northern Ireland’s 18 MPs who repaid expenses in the 2020/21 financial year. MPs are currently paid an annual salary of £81,932. On top of this, they are able to claim money for business costs which cover a wide range of expenses, including the costs of running their offices and employing staff.

MPs based outside of London, including those from Northern Ireland, were able to claim up to £177,550 last year to cover their staffing costs, while they could also claim a maximum of £25,910 for office costs.

Details of Mr Paisley’s expenses last year show that on May 4, 2021, he repaid £170.45 which had been paid in connection with an expenses’ claim for accommodation. On the same date, he made two further separate repayments of £2,646.14 and £468.19 in connection with money originally claimed for office costs. An additional repayment of £923.62 in connection with office costs was also made by Mr Paisley on January 26, 2021.

Details about the repayments made by Mr Paisley state that the “cost type” was “MP budget overspend”.

However, no other information is included in relation to why the repayments were made. When contacted by the Sunday Independent, Mr Paisley declined to provide any more information on why he paid the money back. He said that all expenses for MPs are processed and approved by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) and verified as correct in line with parliamentary requirements. IPSA was set up in 2009 to regulate the money claimed by MPs.

Mr Wilson made a repayment of £40 on April 9, 2020, in relation to his office costs. The “cost type” for the repayment was “bought-in services”.

Mr Wilson declined to comment on the repayment.

When contacted about the repayments made by Mr Paisley and Mr Wilson last year, an IPSA spokesperson said they were unable to provide any more details about why they were made.

The IPSA spokesperson said: “MPs sometimes make repayments to IPSA. This could be because IPSA made a payment in error, or because an MP has gone over their budget in a particular spending category.

“Repayments are usually made within 30 days. Compliance with IPSA’s rules is very high at 99.7pc in the last year.”

In 2018, Mr Paisley was suspended from Westminster for 30 days by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards after he failed to declare two luxury family holidays in 2013 paid for by the Sri Lankan government. He later engaged in paid advocacy on behalf of the Sri Lankan government.

The Westminster standards committee also concluded the cost of the holidays was “much higher” than the £50,000 Mr Paisley had estimated.

Following the suspension decision, Mr Paisley apologised in the House of Commons, admitting “deep personal embarrassment”, saying he had made a “genuine mistake”.

His suspension from the Commons was one of the longest ever handed down at Westminster. He was also suspended by the DUP for 57 days.

However, a petition to trigger a by-election in his North Antrim constituency fell short by 444 votes, an outcome described by Mr Paisley as a “miracle”. On his return to the House of Commons following his suspension, he said “a smaller man than me would have crumbled”.

In total, Northern Ireland’s political representatives at Westminster last year claimed around £3.6m in business costs.

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood claimed the most business costs in 2020/21 of the North’s MPs — a total of £242,185.92.

Sinn Féin’s seven MPs do not take a salary for their Westminster roles but do claim business costs.

Sinn Féin West Belfast MP Paul Maskey was the highest claimant from his party last year, submitting expenses totalling £210,224.70 to cover his business costs.

Other MPs from Northern Ireland who claimed more than £200,000 in business costs last year were: Carla Lockhart (DUP – Upper Bann) £239,916.94; Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP – Lagan Valley) £233,932.96; Paul Girvan (DUP – South Antrim) £230,708.21; Ian Paisley (DUP – North Antrim) £229,813.04; Jim Shannon (DUP – Strangford) £228,916.72; Claire Hanna (SDLP – South Belfast) £209,248.60; Sammy Wilson (DUP – East Antrim) £203,459.44; and John Finucane (Sinn Féin – North Belfast) £201,482.97.

The Northern Ireland MP who claimed the lowest amount for business costs last year was East Derry DUP representative Gregory Campbell who was paid £159,819.57 for these expenses.