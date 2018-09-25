The Dáil debate on a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has begun.

'I will support my Government colleague' - Catherine Byrne will back Housing Minister in motion of no confidence

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne has confirmed that she will support her Fine Gael colleague when the Sinn Féin motion comes to a vote later this evening.

She said in a statement: "Today I had positive and constructive discussions with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Eoghan Murphy.

“I believe that for any new housing development to be successful, investment in proper planning and community facilities is essential. We all want to live in a sustainable and safe community.

Housing minister Eoghan Murphy (Niall Carson/PA)

“I will be supporting my Government colleague this evening. Over the days and weeks ahead I will continue to work constructively with all of my colleagues on the issues I have raised relating to housing and community development.

“I am confident that working together we will agree a plan to identify the socio-economic needs of the Inchicore/Kilmainham area and create a stable and vibrant community for generations to come.”

Her statement comes after Ms Byrne told colleagues in recent days that she was considering supporting Sinn Féin’s no-confidence motion or abstaining in protest over the development of almost 500 homes in her constituency.

Ms Byrne had been at odds with Mr Murphy over the St Michael's project in Inchicore, Dublin.

The project would consist of 470 homes with 30pc reserved for social housing, 60pc rented to low and middle-income earners and the remaining 10pc assigned for affordable housing.

Fianna Fáil is set to abstain on the no confidence motion vote later.

Its housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said everyone can agree there's a housing crisis with homelessness "scarring our streets" and young couples seeing the "dream of home ownership slip further away".

He said Fianna Fáil appreciates the scale of the crisis but the question facing the Dáil tonight is effectively whether or not to bring down the government.

Mr O'Brien said: "Ultimately my party feel this would be a deeply irresponsible action collapsing the government weeks before the Budget in the midst of delicate Brexit negotiations".

He also said: "not a single further house would be built while polical parties play political games".

Introducing the Sinn Féin motion the party's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin claimed that almost 10,000 people in emergency accommodation have been failed by Mr Murphy and his housing plan.

He argued that there has been under-investment in social and affordable housing and said the government is relying on the private sector to deliver homes.

Mr Ó Broin said Mr Murphy is the minister and the "buck stops with him".

He claimed Mr Murphy's plan is failing and said he "must take responsibility for that".

Mr Ó Broin also criticised Fianna Fáil for not backing Sinn Féin's motion.

He claimed the rival party's leader Micheál Martin is so scared of an election he is willing to allow a failing minister to remain in place.

Mr Ó Broin argued that the government's Rebuilding Ireland and Mr Murphy's plan have failed and "it is time for both to go".

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald denied the motion was a stunt and called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to "relieve minister Murphy of his duties".

Housing minister Mr Murphy is flanked by several senior Fine Gael ministers including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, health minister Simon Harris and employment affairs minister Regina Doherty.

He began his speech saying he had the privilege met a young homeless mother recently who told him her story "through tears" because she felt ashamed about her situation.

Mr Murphy said he apologised to the woman because she had to spend three weeks in a hotel.

He said he was speaking to her in a family hub and was able to tell her she would soon have a home as every family who in that hub had been rehoused and none had come back.

According to Mr Murphy in the past 14 months, 5000 households left homelessness.

Mr Murphy said thousands of homes are being built and supply is going up.

He said he won't be distracted by "populist nonsense" that will contribute nothing to the challenges faced in housing.

Mr Murphy said the government did not cause the housing crisis but added "we will fix it".

He said that anyone who wants the public to believe the housing crisis can be solved overnight are "dishonest and wrong".

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe and Health Minister Simon Harris spoke in support of Mr Murphy.

Mr Harris said Mr Murphy: "did not cause the housing crisis despite personalised nasty attacks from some on the opposition benches".

