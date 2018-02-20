FORMER Taoiseach Enda Kenny has lead tributes following the sudden death of a close friend.

'I will miss him greatly' - Enda Kenny leads tributes after sudden death of political ally

Brendan Heneghan (53) was a former Mayor of Castlebar in Mayo.

Mr Heneghan, who took ill on Sunday night, was rushed by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital. He passed away in the hospital's intensive care unit early Tuesday. "The community of Castlebar will miss Brendan Henaghan who passed away this week," Mr Kenny said.

"His life, lived to the full, was devoted to his family, his community and to his Party. "Brendan was affable, gregarious, interested and dedicated to his public duties when he served as a member of Castlebar Urban Council from 2004 until 2009, and again from 2009 until 2014.

"He served his town with great distinction as Mayor in 2005, and again in 2012. "His charm was infectious to say the least.

"He followed in the footsteps of his late father, John, who also served on the town Council. "Brendan was a true, loyal and staunch Fine Gael member, who stood by his party at all times.

"He was of enormous and critical support to me personally during my time as a Deputy and as Taoiseach. I will miss him greatly.

"I extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Brendan’s wife, Patricia, and to their children, Tom, aged 14 and their twin boys Colm and John, aged 10, and to his mother Carmel, on the sad passing of Brendan- a devoted husband, father and son."

The former Fine Gael councillor served as Mayor of Castlebar for two terms.

Online Editors