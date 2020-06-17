'I will be staying put' - Martin says he will remain as leader of Fianna Fáil if programme for government is rejected

Mícheál Martin has said that he will remain as leader of Fianna Fáil even if his programme for government is rejected by party members.

If rejected, Mr Martin would remain the only leader in Fianna Fáil's history not to be made Taoiseach, but the Cork TD said that regardless of if the programme is accepted or rejected, he will remain at the helm of the party.

He is, he said, confident that the programme will be accepted by party members.

"I'm staying as leader of the party, there's no question that will arise," he said.

"I don't anticipate that they will (reject the programme for government) but I will be staying put.

Speaking on South East Radio, it was put to Mr Martin that there exists a line of thought, even among some members of Fianna Fáil, that he "does not want to go down in history" for that reason, and "that's his main focus" in forming a government.

The formation talks, Mr Martin, replied were critical in forming a government in time to combat the Covid-19 crisis and its economic ramifications.

"Sinn Féin have been trolling that on social media for a long, long time but that is not the case. I have been very consistent since I was very first elected to Dáil Éireann that in the aftermath of a general election we all have an obligation to try and put a government together, The ballot box determines that and we received a mandate as a party.

"We didn't do as well as we wanted to do in the election but we are still the largest political party n Dáil Éireann and the largest in local government.

"These are quite extraordinary times and we need a government that can last five years and give a coherent response to Covid-19 and engineer economic recovery. It's not about individuals or personalities."

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party formally agreed on the programme for government on Monday. This would see Mr Martin, along with Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan enter government and serve as rotating Taoisigh.

For the programme to be passed, however, it must first be accepted by a vote of all party member.

Green Party rules dictate a two-thirds majority endorsement must be attained from the membership vote before they can enter into power.

Despite some Councillors and party members across all three of the parties expressing reservations about the programme for government, Mr Martin said that he is confident it will be voted into action.

"Many members of the party - and I spoke to many grassroots members - are in support of this, because of the situation that we are in as a country.

"They believe that the country has no option but to facilitate the formation of a government to get to grips with the enormous challenges brought about by Covid-19.

"I am confident that we can persuade a majority of the members of the party to vote for this programme for government. We have to get on with this. This isn't just about parties looking out for themselves. The crisis is too great for that."

Online Editors