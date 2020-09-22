‘I was sobbing’ - Mary McAleese tells of how she broke down when she heard of horrific murder of her friends on her wedding day

Mary McAleese said she “curled up into a foetal ball, sobbing” on the first night of her honeymoon after two of her and husband Martin’s best friends were murdered in a loyalist sectarian attack.

The former president has told how the double murder took place on the morning of her wedding to husband, Martin in 1976.

Guests had kept the devastating news from the couple for as long as possible, as they marked their wedding day.

But Ms McAleese has told The Telegraph how she broke down completely on what should have been the happiest time of her life, when she began to grieve the loss.

“When I found out what had happened, I spent the first night of my honeymoon curled up in a foetal ball, sobbing, sobbing, sobbing,” Ms McAleese said.

The couple’s friends had been murdered by loyalists, shot and then set on fire.

Despite living through this horror, growing up in Belfast during the Troubles and now watching a new strain on Anglo-Irish relations, the 69-year-old is clearly still a figure who believes in the spirit of friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

For Ms McAleese, the Queen’s first visit to Ireland in 2011 was a moment of “genuine trust and a sense of neighbourliness” between Ireland and England.

Hosting the queen in 2011. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Hosting the queen in 2011. Photo by Gerry Mooney

The former president told how she was “no monarchist” but was “hugely impressed” by Queen Elizabeth’s knowledge of Irish history and politics.

As pro-vice chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast, Ms McAleese had first met the Queen and found herself to be bowled over by the monarch’s affection for Ireland.

“She told me that the greatest sadness of her life was never having visited the Republic of Ireland, and we agreed that together we would try and make it happen,” Ms McAleese said.

In 1997, Ms McAleese succeeded Mary Robinson as president and she became the first Northern Irish person to hold the role. By April 1998, the Good Friday Agreement had been signed.

She had retired her presidency by November 2011 - just six months after the Queen enjoyed her first visit to the Republic and history had been made.

“Her visit was a long time in the planning but it was genuinely cathartic,” she said.

“With great subtlety and symbolism she healed old wounds and brought about reconciliation.”

The grandmother-of-two still remains positive about the future between Britain and Ireland, it appears, despite the British government’s controversial Internal Market Bill - seen to be at risk of breaking international law.

“The lawyer in me says this is just what happens in the closing phase of any negotiations, when both sides muscle up and try to see who blinks first,” she said.

“At that stage you just have to put your faith in common sense and hope that a decent settlement will be the outcome.

“But if it isn’t just braggadocio and bluster then it begs the question: how can the British government be trusted to keep their word on anything else?

“The peace process is a dynamic thing that needs to be nurtured and nourished. The embers of hateful sectarianism that we strove so hard to douse have not disappeared. I worry they will be fanned into flames again and that could lead to an unravelling of what we have created.”

Ms McAleese compared her upbringing in Ardoyne, Belfast to the popular Channel 4 show Derry Girls, where “incendiary devices and army patrols caused inconvenience and exasperation”.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls

She now lives in Co Roscommon with her husband and it appears she has no plans to retire from Irish life.

Ms McAleese’s book Here’s the Story: A Memoir, published by Penguin, will be released on Thursday in all good bookshops and is available in ebook format.

Online Editors