'I was sloppy, I owe apologies' - what Fianna Fáil TDs told 'Votegate' investigation

Timmy Dooley

Clare

Fianna Fáil's now former communications spokesman told the Dáil clerk Peter Finnegan's inquiry that he wanted to speak to Niall Collins on the day of the votes.

"I saw him, I needed to speak with him. I said I'll see you at the vote but I have to take a call. I left and couldn't come back. I left everyone in a difficult position," Mr Dooley said.

Video shows Mr Dooley pointing at the Dáil seats before he leaves the chamber. "I was indicating that 'I'll see you at the votes'," he explained. He said he is "clear on that fact" that he did not ask Mr Collins to vote for him.

"I've learned a hard lesson," he said. "I owe apologies, I was sloppy and I should have delayed taking a call and instead concentrated on the voting."

Niall Collins

Limerick

Fianna Fáil's now former foreign affairs spokesman repeatedly told Mr Finnegan's inquiry that he believed Mr Dooley was in the Dáil chamber during the votes.

Mr Collins said even after voting three times for Mr Dooley he "didn't realise he [Dooley] was gone".

When Mr Finnegan pointed out this was an 18 to 20-minute period and asked "did alarm bells ring?", Mr Collins responded: "No and it should have."

At one stage he was seen taking a "quick 10 second phone call in the chamber". Mr Collins said he could not recall who phoned him.

He voted for Mr Dooley six times but not for the final two of the eight votes which took place that day. Asked why this was, Mr Collins said: "I don't know, I can't explain that."

Lisa Chambers

Mayo

In the same block of votes as the Dooley-Collins debacle occurred, the party's Brexit spokesperson voted in her deputy leader Dara Calleary's Dáil seat when he was not in the chamber.

"I pressed the button and looked up at the screen to make sure my vote had registered. It was at that stage that I realised I was in the wrong seat," she told Mr Finnegan.

"It is a force of habit that I looked up at the screen. I then hopped over and voted for myself."

She did not inform the tellers of having double-voted. "I didn't think it was a massive issue so I left it," she said.

"I never made this mistake before, what a day to do it. In the moment, I left it as it was a big loss the vote in question. It is too casual altogether."

Barry Cowen

Offaly

For the entirety of the now-infamous voting block Niall Collins was occupying Barry Cowen's seat as he voted and cast Mr Dooley's vote. He said he didn't consider switching seats with Mr Cowen as they had voted this way before.

Mr Cowen told Mr Finnegan's inquiry this was "not necessarily" unusual and that when he came into the chamber he registered his vote in Mr Collins's seat.

Mr Cowen said: "I'm voting on his, he's voting on mine but it saves us reaching across each other."

He said he did not believe he needed to correct the record.

"I never did before if similar circumstances arose. You'd have lads voting for each other when up the back of the chamber but no one queues with the Whip to correct the record."

Irish Independent