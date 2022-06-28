| 13.4°C Dublin

‘I voted for it because I knew it would be changed’ – Liz Truss says she has no regrets over Northern Ireland Protocol

Explaining her reason for voting for the protocol, Liz Truss said: &lsquo;We needed to deliver on Brexit.&rsquo; Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images Expand

Explaining her reason for voting for the protocol, Liz Truss said: &lsquo;We needed to deliver on Brexit.&rsquo; Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sam McBride

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said she does not regret voting for the Northern Ireland Protocol which she now says is disastrous, suggesting that she endorsed it in the expectation it would be changed.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Truss said that myriad problems were “baked into the protocol” but then claimed it was a surprise to see these problems emerge – even though the UK government’s own analysis said at the time that many of them would happen.

