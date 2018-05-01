I thought Lord Kilclooney ‘typical Indian’ tweet was parody – Leo Varadkar

Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he initially thought the Twitter account of Lord Kilclooney – who called him a “typical Indian” – was a parody.

The former Ulster Unionist deputy leader denied being racist after making the comment about Mr Varadkar on Monday.

Speaking at Leaders’ questions in the Dail, Mr Varadkar said: “In terms of Lord Kilclooney’s tweet, I did see it. I actually had thought that was a parody account, but seemingly it’s not. “It actually is for real, but that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Lord Kilclooney, who is no longer a member of the UUP, said he is “certainly no racist” after his remark was met with condemnation.Lord Kilclooney, 80, stirred controversy in the tweet as he commented on a news story about DUP criticism of Mr Varadkar regarding his visit to Northern Ireland. The peer replied to the tweet, writing: “Typical Indian.”

Lord Kilclooney later tweeted: “I am certainly no racist and in particular have an admiration for Indians. A member of the British/Indian APPG, only yesterday I had a reply from 10 Downing St asking for a relaxation of visas for Indians. My point was that the PM had upset Unionists more than Irish PMs had!” Last November, Lord Kilclooney acknowledged a remark he made about Mr Varadkar had caused “upset and misunderstanding” so he was withdrawing it.

He had referred to the Taoiseach as “the Indian”.

