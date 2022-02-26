‘I suffered psychological warfare in Sinn Féin,’ says TD after shock departure

Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne (centre, with glasses) with family and supporters after her election in 2020. Photo: Eamon Ward

Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne who announced yesterday that she was leaving Sinn Féin has said she was called an “effin eejit” after informing a prominent female party member of her unplanned pregnancy.

Ms Wynne cited a lack of support at local level for her departure.

In a statement, she said she had been put through “psychological warfare” and that an unplanned pregnancy was used as a “further stick to beat me with”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio yesterday, she said the party does not “take kindly to autonomy and those who do not follow their plans”.

Ms Wynne also said the TDs in Dáil Éireann were an “entirely separate entity” from the issues she faced locally “within the organisation and structures”.

The 34-year-old said she had come into Leinster House “from the dole to the Dáil, after navigating great difficulties and with what many may call ‘baggage’, which I was clear and honest about to the local representatives of the organisation at the time from the start”.

Only a few weeks ago, Ms Wynne gave birth to her sixth child in the back of an ambulance.

The TD said the pregnancy had come as a “huge shock” to her and her family.

“We already had five children and we thought we had finished, but obviously, there were other plans there,” she told Drivetime.

“I was really anxious in relaying the information initially to people, to the party, because I was concerned what the reaction would be.

“When I did mention it to a prominent female member and was called an effin’ eejit for getting pregnant in the first place, it didn’t help with the anxiety.

Read More

“Although you might be experiencing anxiety, you don’t expect that kind of a reaction. I was looking for a bit of support and a bit of, maybe, reassurance, I suppose, at the time, and I felt I didn’t get it.”

Ms Wynne also said she did not receive the kind of support she expected at local level to get work done in her constituency office.

She added that shortly after she was elected, details emerged in the media about €12,000 worth of rent arrears, which she has since repaid.

The TD said she had “baggage” coming into the Dáil as a new TD and had had “lengthy conversations” with local party members about some of these topics.

These included the fact that her husband, John Mountaine, used medicinal cannabis for a neurological condition.

He has previously appeared in court for possession of cannabis, with Ms Wynne previously saying his use of the drug for medicinal purposes has meant he has been seizure-free for six years.

Ms Wynne was described as an “up-front and honest” member of the Oireachtas Disability Matters Committee, which frequently meets with disability advocacy groups and works to improve the rights of disabled people.

Fianna Fáil senator Erin McGreehan said she was “pleasant and decent to be dealing with, really friendly and genuine”.

“She was very good and always present,” she said.

Other TDs and senators who spoke to the Irish Independent off the record said Ms Wynne was always “genuinely interested” in the work of the committee and good at her work.

“She will be a big loss to Sinn Féin,” one TD said.

Ms Wynne said on radio that after a number of “negative” stories about her appeared in the press, party members at local level said they had been “blindsided”.

“They said I hadn’t relayed this information maybe, or kept some information private, but I hadn’t, that wasn’t the case,” she said.

“I definitely felt very alone and very isolated in dealing with all of that.”

In a statement, Sinn Féin deputy whip, Denise Mitchell, said the party worked “extremely hard” over the past two years to resolve “challenges at constituency level” and that this work was “continuing”.

Ms Mitchell added that Ms Wynne was a “valued member” of the party.

“Violet-Anne has welcomed a new baby girl to her family and is currently on maternity leave,” she said.

“We had hoped to continue in our efforts to resolve constituency issues when she returned.

“Unfortunately, Violet-Anne has now decided to leave Sinn Féin,” she said. We wish her and her family the very best for the future.”