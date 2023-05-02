‘I play absolutely no role in who wins State contracts’ – Paschal Donohoe responds to ‘postergate’ firm getting €68m

The Public Expenditure Minster confirmed SIPO has been in contact with him over undeclared election donations

PUBLIC Expenditure Minster Paschal Donohoe says the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) had lately been in contact with him in the row over postering done on his behalf by a Dublin businessman.

“They've had contact with me, but I'm going to respect SIPO and it's a matter for them regarding any steps they want to take,” Mr Donohoe said. He forwarded them additional material earlier this year after becoming aware that Mr Stone had undertaken work for him in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

At the weekend it emerged that his friend Michael Stone’s companies received nearly €68 million in public contracts over the past five years - even though replies to parliamentary questions earlier this year indicated a negligible level of involvement between the State and Mr Stone’s Design Group.

Asked if the information should give the public pause, Mr Donohoe said at UCD today: “Every single decision that has been made with regard to procurement projects for any company in our country is done independently by the Office of Public Works.

“No minister plays a role in it. So any projects that are won by any company are won fair and square, and these decisions are taken entirely devoid from and entirely separate to the role of any minister, including myself.”

Mr Donohoe was asked if it was embarrassing that Mr Stone’s business should have benefited in one case from a Brexit contract without the work going to tender at all.

He answered: “But that was due to challenges that we had in the tendering process for a complex project.

“I can't influence who wants to go forward for a project or not. And I play absolutely no role in who wins what contract for any part of our State. And I hope this is something that is well known by this point. But I'm glad to emphasise it again.”

One contract, albeit for a small amount, was from Mr Donohoe’s own former Department, that of Finance. Mr Donohoe emphasised: “Again, I played no hand, act or part in that -- and it is matter for Sipo to decide when they want to bring to an end any process that they want to initiate.

“I have shared all the information that I can in relation to the events in 2016.”