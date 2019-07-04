'I offended a lot of people' - Taoiseach apologises over 'sinning parish priest' comments

On his way into a meeting between the government and representatives of almost 30 different churches and faith communities, including the Catholic Church, this afternoon, the Taoiseach told reporters: “Yeah look I said something in the heat of a debate in the Dáil yesterday.

"It was a rather bitter and personal debate on both sides but in doing so I offended a lot of people who I never intended to offend I am sorry for that, I do apologise and I am going to withdraw the remarks.”

He had been facing calls from his own party to clarify the comments.

The comments came after a series of very bad-tempered Dáil exchanges on Wednesday with the Fianna Fáil leader, whose party props up his minority coalition.

Mr Martin directly accused the Taoiseach of being "petty, silly and idiotic".

Earlier today, Fine Gael senator John O'Mahony told the Seanad that he expected clarification from Mr Varadkar about remarks he described as "not acceptable".

Mr Varadkar compared Mr Martin to a priest "who preaches from the altar, telling us to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself". He made the comments in response to Dáil questions from Mr Martin about the national development plan yesterday.

The comments have been criticised by Martin and a succession of Fianna Fáil TDs and were this morning condemned by Alphonsus Culliane, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, who told RTÉ that they were "very hurtful, unfortunate comments'.

Bishop Cullinane said: "I would like to stand up for the 99pc of priests across the country who are working hard and they're loved by their parishioners.

"If any of them are listening in I would like to say to them well done, you're doing a great job and keep it going."

He said that the comment is "very hurtful", adding that "It is ironic that today in Dublin castle the state is hosting a church-state dialogue, wih representatives from religions of all types across the state, and now we hear one particular religion being singled out."

After attending a mass held in Waterford city that drew around 3,000 people last night, Bishop Culliane said locals expressed their deep offence at that Taoiseach's comment.

"Many ordinary people expressed how deeply offended they were by the comment of our head of parliament. It's unfortunate and it's unfair.

"It's not balanced. It's treating everyone with the same brush. 99 pc of priests are trying to do their best and work hard.

Speaking in the Seanad on Thursday, Mr O'Mahony, a former TD, made an unexpected intervention on the order of business, saying: "I too would welcome clarification from the Taoiseach on what he said yesterday. I would hope that that clarification would state clearly that it didn't mean as it sounded when it came out because if it does I would want to completely disassociate myself from those comments.

"I think criminal acts by either priests or politicians or gardaí or anything else need to be weeded out and treated with the full rigours of the law. But I think to pain everybody with the one brush is not acceptable and I would that that's not was meant and I would welcome and expect clarification sooner rather than later."

Fianna Fáil senator Jennifer Murnane-O'Connor said the comments were unacceptable and needed to be clarified. Independent senator Rónán Mullen were "deeply stigmatising".

Yesterday, Mr Martin had repeatedly asked the Taoiseach how overspending on flagship projects, such as the new national children's hospital and rural broadband, would affect other big projects.

After several clashes during the morning session, Mr Martin returned to the subject, asking about an upgrade for the Dunkettle Interchange outside Cork city and hospitals for Cork and Limerick.

Mr Martin said the National Development Plan had been launched to great political fanfare amid promises of staying in budget and on time. But it was now clear that the cost of the children's hospital had doubled to €2bn, while rural broadband was close to €3bn.

"Some of the costs in the plan were little better than thinking of a number and hoping to be right," the Fianna Fáil leader said.

Mr Martin went on to accuse the Taoiseach of being "petty, silly and idiotic" for suggesting Fianna Fáil was against projects when it raised questions about costs.

The Taoiseach hit back, saying he was "bemused" to find Mr Martin accusing him of being personal, partisan and engaging in name-calling.

"He kind of reminds me of one of those parish priests, who preaches from the altar, telling us to avoid sin, while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself," Mr Varadkar said.

Following the exchange, Mr Martin tweeted that Mr Varadkar's comments "reflect more on the Taoiseach than anyone else".

