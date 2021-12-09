‘I never hear it mentioned' – families of Disappeared demand more action from Sinn Féin over missing loved-ones

Mary Lou McDonald has been accused of never mentioning the Disappeared in the Dáil, with four sets of remains of those abducted and killed by the IRA yet to be found.

Sinn Féin was criticised by Oliver McVeigh, brother of Columba McVeigh (19) from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, who was killed and secretly buried 46 years ago. Columba formerly lived in Dublin.

Thirteen bodies of the Disappeared have been recovered by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), but those of Columba McVeigh, Lisa Dorrian, Joe Lynskey, and Captain Robert Nairac remain missing.

Mr McVeigh told the Oireachtas committee on the Good Friday Agreement today: “It’s all leading back to one party, and one group in particular, and that’s Sinn Féin and the Provisional movement and the Republican movement.

“They can garner this information, can make an effort to get this information, and, you know, talk is cheap. We can talk all day. But we don't need talk we need actions.

“It needs to be brought to the highest possible level in Sinn Féin. For example, it is never spoken about by Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil.

“I never hear it mentioned. I never heard any reports or anything. The Deputy First Minister (Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin Northern Leader) had a question (on the Disappeared) put to her Justin McNulty from the SDLP.

“And she fudged the question. She would probably know me personally, but she fudged the question and didn't want to answer it,” Mr McVeigh told listening TDs and Senators, including from Sinn Féin, under qualified parliamentary privilege.

“She (O’Neill) talked about it in a roundabout way. It has never been brought up at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis.

"If it's such a blight on their on their future, and such a blight on the past as well, why can’t they go to the effort to make sure that all the Disappeared are got and we are out of their hair?

“Because we're not going to stop until we find the other bodies. We just want a Christian burial. We just want to bring them home and bury them, like everybody else has a right to get done,” he said.

He urged the committee to “keep the pressure on the right people” to help ensure recovery.

The Commission also needed direct involvement with the people who were involved in the abductions and what the IRA termed executions.

Giving information through an interlocutor was a case of Chinese whispers, he said, “telling someone and then that someone telling somebody else”.

“They will come on much quicker and much better if information comes directly from the people (involved),” Mr McVeigh added.

“These people have nothing to fear. They can be totally anonymous. We don't need to know them, and we don't want to know them.

“We will be the first people to thank them, even if that might sound silly.”

The committee also heard from a son of Jean McConville, the Belfast mother of 10 kidnapped from the Divis Flats in Belfast in 1972 and murdered for allegedly assisting a wounded British soldier.

Ms McConville’s body was finally recovered at Shelling Hill Beach, near Carlingford, Co.Louth, in August 2003. The 37-year-old was abducted by a 12-strong IRA gang three weeks before Christmas. No information was ever given to her family.

Instead her family had to grow up with it being said to them that their mother had run off with a man and abandoned them, said Michael McConville, her son.

He told the committee: “My mother was taken away in 1972 I was 11 years of age at the time. I witnessed my mother being taken away, and I know the importance of getting the bodies back.

“I would like to see the four (outstanding) bodies coming back to their loved ones. It's nice to have a grave to go to, to visit your loved one. I think it's the right of everyone to have a Christian burial — not be put in a blog or anywhere else.

“It's very important what everybody else gets their loved ones bodies back.”

Mr McConville spoke of the 31-year “nightmare” of growing up as children into adults “not knowing where our mother was buried or where she was.

“All those stories we were told by different people saying she had run off with other people and everything else. These are things we had to live with as children, getting thrown in our faces.”

Becoming emotional, he said he and his family had been tortured for 31 years and "every day of my life” by the IRA, which had "ripped my family apart”.

He said he had gone into care and been separated from his siblings, and the next generation was suffering now. Yet the family had done nothing to Republicans.

He added: “I know it's very important that everyone else gets gets their loved one's body back.”

In response to queries from the Irish Independent, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin called for the establishment of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, which was set up by the Irish and British Governments in 1999.

"Sinn Féin has consistently called on anyone with information that could help lead to the retrieval of bodies in the outstanding cases, including Columba McVeigh, to come forward to the Commission.”