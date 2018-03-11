News Politics

Sunday 11 March 2018

'I love your work' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets Arnold Schwarzenegger during US visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Philip Ryan

Philip Ryan

Former Californian Governor and Hollywood megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger invited Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Santa Monica when they briefly met at the SxSW festival this afternoon.

The Taoiseach told the Terminator star ‘I love your work’ when they chatted in the corridors of the Hilton Hotel in Austin.

The brief meeting was arranged by the Taoiseach’s advisers ahead of a conference appearance at the festival.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny previously met wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan during St Patrick’s Day visit to the US.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Also in this section