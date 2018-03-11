'I love your work' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets Arnold Schwarzenegger during US visit
Former Californian Governor and Hollywood megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger invited Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Santa Monica when they briefly met at the SxSW festival this afternoon.
The Taoiseach told the Terminator star ‘I love your work’ when they chatted in the corridors of the Hilton Hotel in Austin.
The brief meeting was arranged by the Taoiseach’s advisers ahead of a conference appearance at the festival.
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny previously met wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan during St Patrick’s Day visit to the US.
Online Editors