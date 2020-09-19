| 13.1°C Dublin

'I lost 30pc of my hair and even my eyelashes hurt - I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy' - Mary Lou McDonald on her Covid-19 fight


Covid-19 illness: Mary Lou McDonald was struck by a number of side-effects, including pleurisy, after she recovered from the virus. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Senan Molony

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said she felt "massively unwell" while detailing her chilling Covid-19 experience.

Confined to bed, she was fearful. Everything hurt. Her eyes, her eye sockets and even her eyelashes hurt. She could hardly hold a conversation.

She lost 30pc of her hair.

