'I lost 30pc of my hair and even my eyelashes hurt - I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy'

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said she felt "massively unwell" while detailing her chilling Covid-19 experience.

Confined to bed, she was fearful. Everything hurt. Her eyes, her eye sockets and even her eyelashes hurt. She could hardly hold a conversation.

She lost 30pc of her hair.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, as severe new restrictions come into play across Dublin, Ms McDonald said she at one stage felt on the point of emergency admission to hospital.

"I really did get afraid," she said.

Ms McDonald, perhaps the most high-profile person to contract Covid-19 in the Republic, said she was "massively unwell" with aches and pains all over her body, and was confined to bed for 10 to 12 days.

"I couldn't sustain a conversation. I was severely unwell. My eyes hurt, my eye sockets hurt, my eyelashes, my follicles - everything hurt. Every single nerve-ending felt like it had been struck on an anvil. You absolutely wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy."

She also lost her sense of smell first, followed by her sense of taste. She wanted to tell young people in particular that it was no hoax, but far worse than all their worst hangovers put together.

"Your worst hangover is a walk in the park compared to this. And young people can indeed get it. Please don't take chances."

Ms McDonald, who is asthmatic, recovered only to be struck down at once with pleurisy in one of her lungs. And in the meantime she had to deal with one of the most unusual side-effects of coronavirus for some - severe hair loss.

"My experience was that it took a long while just to get my energy levels back after Covid. To me one of the most unexpected things was that I lost a lot of my hair.

"I hadn't realised it was a post-viral phenomenon, and not that unusual. When I went to my local hairdresser here in Cabra, when you could do that again, Jacinta, she spotted it.

"I lost 30pc of my hair. I'm very lucky in that I have a lot of it.

"Now it's growing back and all, but this happened to me and it has been pointed out as a side-effect in the United States, where of course they have had the largest number of cases.

"It happened to me, and it might happen to other people, who might be panicked about it and say, 'What on earth is going on?'"

While it was nothing to worry about, Mary Lou said the external sign caused her to think of the possibility of internal post-Covid effects that could affect her in the long term.

"People don't know. It seems it might be 12 months, 18 months, before we fully understand the consequences of this, and of course the long-term effects will vary from person to person. That is something that I have thought about, but not actively worried about.

"But I certainly wouldn't like to get this virus again."

Ms McDonald said she contracted the virus in March and had no idea how she had done so, although it was not from her daughter, whose school was the first to record a Covid case in Dublin, but who had not picked it up herself.

Subsequently Ms McDonald scaled back all political activity and observed all precautions, but she had still contracted it and she had no idea where or how to this day.

"But this is a virus that spreads very easily, and people need to remember that. I was getting ready to go to the Dáil one Tuesday, and I don't know how to describe it, but my voice sounded very muffly.

"I wasn't particularly unwell, but it felt like a head cold coming on. I felt something wasn't right. I had a word with a couple of colleagues and decided to stay home, just to be on the safe side.

"I just put it down to - well, when you talk for a living, your voice gets a bit of hardship. But then I began getting much worse very quickly, and by Thursday I felt absolutely awful. I was on the flat of my back. I felt absolutely terrible, the sickest I have been in my life.

"I was massively unwell, my energy went, I had pains all over, my sense of smell started to go, and at that stage I knew that this was not good. I had contact with my GP and I was lucky - I got the test within two days."

She underwent swabs at a drive-in facility near Dublin airport, but the result - positive for Covid-19 - didn't arrive for 17 days, by which time the worst had passed, although by then she had pleurisy.

She returned home to bed, "and from there on things got really bad".

"For the next 10 to 12 days I was extremely unwell and getting steadily sicker." She spoke of every nerve ending being hammered on an anvil.

"It's the first time I have had a brush with being really sick."

At one point she believed she would have to be rushed to the Mater Hospital nearby, but the crisis passed.

After recovering from the virus, she was hit by pleurisy and felt she had experienced the "overture" and could now be facing the main event. It was frightening.

"I really did get afraid," she says. Her doctor gave her a clear diagnosis and gave her the right medicine quickly.

His advice to her was: "'Stay composed, stay put, and tough this one out.' So I did."

And she emphasised: "I'm not saying 'poor me' - I'm saying: 'lucky, lucky, lucky me.' I am so blessed.

"I certainly wouldn't like to get the virus again. We all have to find a way to live safely.

"My story is told to counter this bravado out there, that there's no virus or that it's a hoax. It's no hoax. I was extremely concerned for my whole family."

Even in the viral aftermath there were periods when she had extreme fatigue and slept all the time, or else suffered from insomnia and "couldn't sleep at all".

Now recovered, she said: "It's a really strange, nasty illness. We all just need to use good common sense to stay healthy. As to house parties, I would say, just don't do it.

"Sit tight instead. No party or get-together would ever compensate you for getting struck with this virus."