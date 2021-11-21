| 3.1°C Dublin

exclusive ‘I have the votes’ – Charles Haughey biography reveals how Fianna Fáil maverick seized control

Exclusive extracts from a new book by Gary Murphy recall a fascinating journey to power that saw Haughey win against the party establishment candidate

Charlie Haughey at his conference in Leinster House in December 1979 Expand
Charlie Haughey with Fianna Fáil deputies and PJ Mara (left) on their way to the press conference in Government Buildings following his election as Fianna Fáil leader in 1979. Picture by Tom Burke Expand
Jack Lynch. Picture by the Evening Standard Expand
Charlie Haughey with his mother Sarah. Picture by Collins Agency Expand

Gary Murphy

1. EARLY RETIREMENT

On Tuesday December 11, 1979, the day Charles Haughey was elected taoiseach, the editor of Magill, Vincent Browne, wrote to him seeking an immediate interview for a background briefing for a large story that Browne was planning on “The Making of a Taoiseach”.

