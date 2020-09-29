‘I have plenty left to contribute’ – Noel Rock registers interest in running for Senate seat vacated by Michael D’Arcy

A former TD has expressed interest in running for the Senate seat of Michael D’Arcy, the former junior minister at the Department of Finance who is controversially quitting to take up an investment role.

Noel Rock, former Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West, has been mentioned by colleagues as a suitable candidate for the upper house – even though Mr D’Arcy’s seat was won on the Seanad’s Agricultural panel.

Mr Rock narrowly lost out in a bid for the Seanad on the administrative panel in the immediate aftermath of the general election.

He lost his Dáil seat due to a constituency redraw that carved out much of his support base for transfer into the Dublin Central constituency – where Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe managed to hang on as Mary Lou McDonald led a Sinn Féin high tide.

Ex-colleagues lobbied for a spot for him as one of the 11 seats in the upper house as a Taoiseach’s nominee, but in the share-out under the three-party coalition there were just not enough to go around as former ministers like Regina Doherty were rewarded instead.

Read More

“I think everybody is aware that I missed out on the Dáil by a hair’s breadth and have plenty left to contribute,” Mr Rock said when asked by the Irish Independent about his name being linked to the job.

I’d be glad to serve in whatever capacity I can,” Mr Rock declared.

“While I can’t plough a field, I can plough legislation through – and am glad to see one of my Bills coming before Cabinet today.”

That’s a reference to the ticket-touting Bill being steered through Cabinet today by Leo Varadkar, his party leader. Mr Rock drew up the original legislation.

He was also an early critic of internal affairs at the Football Association of Ireland and a key driver of that organisation being hauled before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions about its finances.

Mr D’Arcy has resigned his seat in the upper house to take up an appointment with the Irish Association of Investment Managers.

But legislation on lobbying makes it clear that there should be a 12-month non-involvement period before former officeholders take up a job of this nature.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has expressed concern about Mr D’Arcy’s move in a meeting with fellow coalition leaders Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

He said: “I expressed my concerns, and I don’t think the Taoiseach or Tánaiste had different views.”

Online Editors