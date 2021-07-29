‘I have little desire to be chair of Titanic,’ former chief of LDA told Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien 

The former chair of the Land Development Agency compared it to the Titanic while repeatedly seeking to meet Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to discuss concerns about its direction, the Irish Independent can reveal.

John Moran, the former secretary general of the Department of Finance, wrote to Mr O’Brien last September to raise concerns about the lack of direction from the Department of Housing.

“I have little desire to be the chair of the Titanic about to be holed by sailing unprepared into this iceberg rather than changing before it is too late,” Mr Moran wrote in an email to Mr O’Brien on September 9.

“We need to find a quick fix and I’d appreciate a face-to-face with you to discuss.”

Mr Moran stepped down as chair of the LDA in May and has since criticised the weakening of its mandate, claiming it needs up to €15bn to be effective in tackling the State’s housing shortage.

Mr O’Brien has secured in the region of €5bn in funding through State funding and borrowing.

Mr Moran said in his email last September that he was “loath to write a note like this” but that he had run out of ideas and it was important to make Mr O’Brien aware of the “level of frustration building on a personal basis about the lack of direction” from the Department of Housing to allow the LDA do its job.

He said the agency, the legislation for which was signed into law eight days ago, seemed to be “treading water waiting and waiting while the crisis builds”.

He said he had sought clarification on what the Department of Housing expected in terms of home delivery annually up to 2025, but was told by an official that they could not say “until some larger strategy was agreed by you and Government”.

Mr Moran added: “The board and myself are understandably worried that the public will not understand this is why we have been unable to deliver and hold us responsible.”

Mr Moran wrote that if the department was moving to a target for home delivery lower than the 7,500 a year at a cost of €2bn per year “either by policy or choice because they have no funding, this needs to be made public so that we are not the scapegoats”.

Mr Moran said that a senior official in the department had “unfortunately referred to all the work that is being done the last two years below the surface using an iceberg analogy” leading to him writing that he had “little desire to be the chair of the Titanic”.

The former civil servant received a response the following day from Mr O’Brien’s private secretary saying his email had been brought to the minister’s attention and that he [Mr O'Brien] wanted to reiterate the key role envisaged for the LDA.

The email pointed out that as a former secretary general, Mr Moran would be aware that Mr O’Brien “must balance the demands of Government and Oireachtas business and the heavy workload within his own department on multiple fronts, as well as the ongoing priorities of the many bodies and agencies that operate under the department’s remit, of which the Land Development Agency is an important one”.

A Department of Housing spokesperson said in a statement last night the department “works very closely with the LDA and has always had ongoing positive strategic engagement with the LDA board and executive at an appropriately senior level”.

“This has included ministerial meetings with the board and relevant ministerial correspondence with the chair to provide clarity on the minister’s expectations of the LDA in line with its legal position.

“There has also been frequent engagement between the chair and the secretary general, as would be normal for a commercial State body at this point in its evolution," a spokesperson said.

“To date the department has ensured that all the LDA’s funding and other resourcing requirements have been met to progress its initial projects. The LDA’s funding mechanisms, as a commercial S tate agency, will be kept under review as the LDA expands the scale of its operations and further projects reach construction stage.”