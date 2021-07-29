| 10.9°C Dublin

‘I have little desire to be chair of Titanic,’ former chief of LDA told Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien 

:: John Moran criticised ‘lack of direction’ over mandate

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien

Hugh O'Connell

The former chair of the Land Development Agency compared it to the Titanic while repeatedly seeking to meet Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to discuss concerns about its direction, the Irish Independent can reveal.

John Moran, the former secretary general of the Department of Finance, wrote to Mr O’Brien last September to raise concerns about the lack of direction from the Department of Housing.

“I have little desire to be the chair of the Titanic about to be holed by sailing unprepared into this iceberg rather than changing before it is too late,” Mr Moran wrote in an email to Mr O’Brien on September 9.

