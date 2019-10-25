'I had to catch a flight' - FF's Billy Kelleher defends missing migrant search-and-rescue vote

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said he would have backed a proposal for the EU to step up search-and-rescue operations for refugees in the Mediterranean - but he had to catch a flight home.

The resolution was defeated by just two votes in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday with all four of Fine Gael’s MEPs voting it down. The party has defended its decision claiming the resolution as worded would have endangered more lives.

Mr Kelleher was not present and nor was another Irish MEP, the independent Clare Daly. She was spotted walking into Leinster House in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Mr Kelleher, who was elected to the European Parliament in May, said on Twitter that he "100% would have voted in favour of this resolution".

However, he said that the voting block had been slow to get underway and he had to leave at 12.45pm in order to get a bus to Frankfurt in Germany where he then flew to Dublin before travelling home to Cork.

Mr Kelleher wrote: "Yesterday, I voted on over 140 amendments and resolutions. Included in these were votes in favour of many GUE/NGL amendments supporting their position on refugees and migrants.

"However, voting was slow to start and as such I had to leave at 12:45 in order to compete my 2.5 hour bus journey to Frankfurt in order (sic) catch my flight back to Dublin and then onto Cork."

Ms Daly did not respond to an immediate request for comment on Friday.

Clare Daly speaking to the media (Niall Carson/PA)

Other Irish MEPs, including Green MEPs Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O'Sullivan, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, and Independents Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Mick Wallace backed the resolution. Sinn Féin heavily criticised Fine Gael's opposition to it.

The resolution called for EU member states to "enhance proactive search and rescue operations by providing sufficient vessels and equipment specifically dedicated to search and rescue operations and personnel, along the routes where they can make an effective contribution to the preservation of lives" in the Mediterranean.

The vote was held just a day after 39 Chinese nationals were found dead in a lorry in Essex. It is believed they were smuggled into the UK.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh defended her decision and that of her colleagues Mairead McGuinness, Frances Fitzgerald and Sean Kelly to vote it down.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland she claimed an amendment to the resolution would have seen emergency information shared to all vessels in the Mediterranean. She warned this was dangerous as it would potentially tip off human traffickers operating in the area.

"What we see in Essex is that we have an incredibly serious issue with human trafficking that we need to solve but sharing information on the most vulnerable is not the way to do it," she said.

"We need to get back to the drawing board and fast. This report was loose in language. It was putting NGOs at risk."

