'I got the best' - Doherty defends €6k pay deal for her spin doctor

Ms Doherty said Alex Connolly is now under a “hell of a lot more pressure” in his role as her media adviser and that civil servants have “tremendous responsibility” and “a very difficult job”.

The Irish Independent revealed last week that Ms Doherty was able to land a pay deal for her spin doctor that breaches the Government's own cap on salaries for special advisers.

Mr Connolly was appointed last October on a salary of €107,109 - which is €6,000 more than the salary restriction that is in place for Cabinet ministers' special advisers and €20,000 more than the average salary of press and media advisers for other ministers.

The Fine Gael minister's department secured approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) to employ Mr Connolly on the same salary he earned as Fáilte Ireland's head of communications - a job he will return to if Ms Doherty is no longer in Cabinet.

Speaking to her local radio station LMFM on Monday morning, Ms Doherty said: “I have a habit of sometimes putting my foot not just into my own mouth, but two feet when I open my mouth so I went looking for the best. We interviewed quite a number of people.”

Ms Doherty said that Mr Connolly has been a civil servant for the last 25 years and was now operating in a far more pressurised environment where “he works seven days a week as opposed to his five days a week and I think that’s a pity”.

She continued: “What I think is an awful pity is that we're seeking to demonise a person who is a civil servant for the last 25 years from moving from one government agency to another on exactly the same terms and conditions with the exception now that he has a hell of a lot more pressure.”

She said that civil servants have “a tremendous responsibility and a very difficult job in a lot of circumstances”. She also acknowledged that Mr Connolly will return to his previous role at Fáilte Ireland when he finishes working for her.

“I think that's only right and fair and what I was going to say to finish the subject is that the person who replaced him in his former role is on significantly less than what he would have been on. So in actual fact there's a saving to the State - not an expense to the State,” she claimed in reference to Suzanne Coogan, a former adviser to ex-communications minister Denis Naughten, who now works in Mr Connolly’s former role at the tourism body.

LMFM host Michael Reade questioned Ms Doherty on why she had “gone to ground” in recent months and raised her previous media performances including one where she called for the resignation of Enda Kenny when he was Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader before she later backtracked.

Ms Doherty said in response: “I'd gone through a significant number of interviews but I think I got the best, Micheal. I think I did. I think in fairness, as you just said, you will see a marked improvement in my communications skills in the last 12 months so I think I did get the best.”

