FORMER Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Séamus Mallon played down his key role in the peace process and said he "got some things wrong" but hoped he did good, in a poignant interview with Independent.ie last year.

'I got some things right, we got some wrong' - Séamus Mallon reflected on politics of past and his vision in poignant interview





The former SDLP leader died today at his home in Co Armagh, aged 83.

Mr Mallon became involved in the SDLP in the late 1960s and he went on to play a key role in the peace process, leading to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

He then served as deputy first minister in the power-sharing administration with first minister David Trimble.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent in a moving interview in May last year, Mr Mallon, who was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, played down his role in achieving peace in Northern Ireland.

"I think it's very difficult to make an assessment of yourself, because without any doubt one is prejudiced," he laughed.

"I would simply put it this way; I got some things right, we got some wrong, but I was able to get on from the ones that were wrong to put them right.

"And as regards the ones I got right, I just regarded them as a stepping stone onto the next big issue.

"It's impossible to assess ones role but I'll put it this way: At the very heart of my involvement in politics was to help people, especially to help people in a divided society, where awful things were being done to them and I hope I helped in those circumstances."

Born in the village of Markethill in Co Armagh, his father was the headmaster of a local primary school.

He was a school principal himself when in 1973, he reluctantly agreed to replace an SDLP local election candidate who had pulled out at the last minute.

It turned out to be a life-changing decision, launching him on a career that included 22 years as deputy party leader under John Hume and three as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.

His memoir A Shared Home Place, published last year, outlined how he grew up a Catholic in the largely Protestant village of Markethill, and he mixed freely with both communities and became "the sort of straight-talking Ulsterman whom unionists tend to trust".

He spoke about growing up in the predominantly Protestant area, which left his family open to attack.

He said: "The reason we survived was there were Protestant people in the village and the area, and on a number of occasions people came to me and said, 'Go off for the weekend'. So my survival in reality was thanks to them.

"There was the time they (loyalists) tried to burn the house but they made a balls of it, and another night they broke windows, so we knew it [danger] was there."

