| 18.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I first met Boris Johnson 30 years ago – he has been great at landing a big job, but very poor at doing it

John Downing

Boris Johnson has had a colourful rise to the top of UK politics. Photo: Dominic Lipinski Expand

Close

Boris Johnson has had a colourful rise to the top of UK politics. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Boris Johnson has had a colourful rise to the top of UK politics. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Boris Johnson has had a colourful rise to the top of UK politics. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Boris Johnson was among the first people I met after moving to Brussels in June 1989 to “report Europe” for the Irish Independent.

Had anyone told me then that he was a future British prime minister, I would have summoned the men in the white coats. Yet, it turns out – after a dysfunctional three years at the top in British politics – my instincts were not that far out after all.

The Indo Daily: Bye Bye Boris... Who does Ireland want to be the next British prime minister?

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy