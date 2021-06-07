‘I felt I never fitted in’: The inside story of two rising female stars’ DUP departure

Kathryn Owen and Diane Forsythe are exactly the type of politician the DUP needs if it is to reach beyond its narrow base and maintain electoral success.

For the party to lose them, particularly at a time when unionism is so lacking female representatives, seems unbelievably inept. Both were previously introduced to me by a DUP leadership figure as future MLAs.

These two eminently able, articulate women would enhance any party’s Stormont front bench, and Doug Beattie will surely be seeking to land them for the UUP. Their departure centres on events on Saturday night at the South Down association AGM in a local Orange hall when they say it became obvious that Edwin Poots’ DUP would be “a coldhouse” for them.

Owen (44) is an ex-RAF veteran who hit the headlines when she returned to nursing at the start of the pandemic.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision, it was a case of ‘where are the forms?’”, she said at the time.

She worked in Belfast’s Nightingale Hospital, initially borrowing a caravan to live in as her husband and son had breathing problems and she didn’t want to put them at risk. She is completing a PhD in cardiovascular medicine.

A member of the DUP’s Strangford Association, she was co-opted onto Newry, Mourne and Down Council two years ago. Such is her ability that, under Arlene Foster’s leadership, she was spoken of as a potential future Health Minister.

Yet today she told me: “I came into the DUP with a view of helping to modernise the party, but I felt I never fully fitted in. I felt that only three members of my local association were welcoming of me.”

Forsythe (37), an accountant, was a front-runner for her party’s South Down Assembly nomination. As its 2017 Westminster candidate, she more than doubled its vote from the previous election – from 3,500 to almost 9,000.

As working mothers – Forsythe has three primary school-age children and Owen has two teenagers – they reached a demographic with which the DUP can struggle to connect. On social issues, they were firmly liberal.

Following the brutal nature of Foster’s removal as leader, and events at the DUP executive meeting last month which ratified Poots, both women had instinctively wanted to leave the party.

But on Saturday, just hours before the meeting, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson talked those in the association who had backed him in his leadership bid into staying. He has been a strong supporter of the women and of Forsythe’s father Councillor Glyn Hanna – the former South Down association chairman, who has resigned too.

Donaldson must also be aware that the more of his wing of the party who lose heart and leave, the weaker his position internally will become.

Although Lagan Valley MP, his roots firmly lie in South Down. He grew up the eldest of eight children in the fishing village of Kilkeel. Pictures of his two police officer cousins, who were murdered by the IRA, adorn the walls of the Orange hall where Saturday night’s meeting took place.

Kathryn Owen said there was no prior indication that there would be any challenge to Hanna’s chairmanship. “I expected an unremarkable AGM but, when I walked into the room, I felt the coldness. There seemed to be a lot of mobile phone activity and I knew something was coming,” she said.

Hanna was challenged and defeated by eight votes to seven. Within 24 hours, he had resigned along with Forsythe and Owen.

Donaldson branded it a “purge”.

Speaking exclusively to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “Glyn Hanna and I have been friends since we first entered school together at the age of five.

“We served together as comrades in the same UDR company in the Mournes and have remained lifelong friends. Glyn has served the entire community and his country with distinction. The treatment he received on Saturday evening is an absolute disgrace.”

For the normally mild-mannered Donaldson, these are very strong words. He also paid tribute to Kathryn Owen: “She is a very capable young woman who has served her country in the RAF and whom I encouraged to become active in local politics.

"The DUP simply cannot afford to lose talented women like Kathryn.”

Owen said: “It is apparent to me that there is a purging of Donaldson supporters, and it is only a matter of time before this continues across the party. It would be against my principles as a veteran, mother and independent woman to stand idly by and allow this behaviour to continue, rewarded by my silence and inaction.

“I believed wholeheartedly that the DUP was heading in a brighter direction, and I wanted to be part of that. It is now clear to me that this is misguided.”

Glyn Hanna said he had at times in the past felt ashamed of “numerous bad behaviour” in the party.. “I believe I will be a better councillor without the weight of the DUP on my shoulders,” he added.

Diane Forsythe spoke of being relieved of “the burden of the DUP name and all that comes with it”.

These statements are extraordinary in a party once known for its iron discipline. Edwin Poots needs to swiftly put a lid on this turmoil. The danger is that these resignations will spark others in different areas.. “Nobody wanted to be the first to go,” said one insider. “But that Rubicon has now been crossed.”

Kathryn Owen’s grandfather William Biggerstaff was a former Ulster Unionist councillor who left the party over the Good Friday Agreement. He died voting DUP. One UUP member posted on Facebook today: “There is room in your grandfather’s old home . Best wishes.”

She has said she will continue on council as an independent. The big question in the weeks ahead is whether it stays that way or if she is tempted to reverse her grandfather’s journey. Owen, and perhaps others, could be on the brink of taking action that, not so long ago, most political observers would have ruled out as utterly impossible.

