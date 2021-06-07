| 17.7°C Dublin

‘I felt I never fitted in’: The inside story of two rising female stars’ DUP departure

They are two rising political stars – and the DUP needs them. So why are they leaving?

Suzanne Breen

Kathryn Owen and Diane Forsythe are exactly the type of politician the DUP needs if it is to reach beyond its narrow base and maintain electoral success.

For the party to lose them, particularly at a time when unionism is so lacking female representatives, seems unbelievably inept. Both were previously introduced to me by a DUP leadership figure as future MLAs.

These two eminently able, articulate women would enhance any party’s Stormont front bench, and Doug Beattie will surely be seeking to land them for the UUP. Their departure centres on events on Saturday night at the South Down association AGM in a local Orange hall when they say it became obvious that Edwin Poots’ DUP would be “a coldhouse” for them.

