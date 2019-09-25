Independent TD Ruth Coppinger has said her Dáil warning about landlords engaging in "sex for rent" has led to other young women coming forward to tell their stories.

'I felt I had to put up with suggestive texts from my letting agent'

Ms Coppinger, who raised the issue with the Housing Minister last week, said the housing crisis has created the "perfect storm for predatory landlords."

The Solidarity TD for Dublin West warned that the Housing Assistance Payments (Hap) sector was particularly at risk. She said that this scheme was the basis for social housing.

"It is very dangerous giving private landlords such control over vulnerable women and children," Ms Coppinger said.

She again highlighted concerns about young women looking for housing being exploited by landlords and letting agents.

But Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy warned against linking such concerns with housing support payments. He said vulnerable people might then refuse to use the Hap payment and landlords might do the same thing.

Last week, Ms Coppinger told of a young woman renter in Rathmines, Dublin, being offered free rent by her landlord "if we agree something".

Yesterday, a mother told how she felt "obliged" to go along with suggestive text messages from an estate agent to stay on his good side.

Kirsty-Cyane McGill (33) spoke out about her negative experiences while renting a house in 2017. She told the Irish Independent how the situation seemed strange to her from the start as she didn't have much difficulty in renting out the house.

"I spent 10 months searching for a house and going to viewings, the minute anybody heard that I received Housing Assistance Payment they didn't want to hear from me," she said.

After viewing the property she was told it was "hers if she wanted it".

"I then came back to the house to sign the lease and that's when the texts started," she said.

The agent asked Ms McGill to go for a glass of wine by the seafront "to celebrate".

He also sent texts telling her he had "dinner on the table" with red wine when she signed the lease.

"I texted back saying that the kids were excited because I didn't want to get on his bad side, I felt obliged to go along with it," Ms McGill said.

