'I feel like I'm in a badly written romcom' - couple go head-to-head for Dáil seat

Christopher O'Sullivan has been added to the Fianna Fáil Dáil ticket in Cork South West where his girlfriend, Social Democrat councillor Holly Cairns, is also a general election candidate.

"It is an unusual situation," Ms Cairns told the Irish Independent. "Even though I knew Christopher being added to the ticket was a possibility,

"Obviously we get on like a house on fire personally, just not so much politically.

"I will say that he didn't think I had a chance in the locals. I proved him wrong then - I might just do it again."

Ms Cairns was elected to the council by one vote after a marathon local election count last May and now has her sights set on the Dáil.

She said their relationship gives her an insight into how big parties work.

"Seeing how they operate like a machine is impressive and it gets votes, but when is enough enough? I think it's time for a change. All's fair in love and war."

Meanwhile, in the same constituency, Fine Gael HQ is under pressure to add a serving garda to the ticket. Members in Cork have sent a petition to HQ demanding Noel O'Donovan, a former councillor, be added. Mr O'Donovan spoke with party bosses before Christmas and would resign from the force to run for the Dáil.

Irish Independent