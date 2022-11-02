‘I enjoyed live-animal cribs at Christmas,’ says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

The opening of the live animal crib at the Mansion House in 2018

THE Taoiseach has appeared to make veiled criticism of a Green Party mayor’s decision to end the Christmas crib with live animals at the Mansion House.

Micheál Martin said he had enjoyed seeing livestock at a seasonal crib himself as a child. The crib represents the stable where the child Jesus was born.

But Mr Martin also joked that the issue was “above my pay grade,” an apparent reference to its involving the Son of God in Christian belief.

Read More

“I enjoyed Christmases in the past where we visited live animals. They were were well looked after by Father James up in Ballyvolane,” he said.

“And I remember it very well many years ago when we brought the kids up there.”

On Green Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy’s decision to end the live-animals crib, he said: “We have all different perspectives and people will have a variety of ways to enjoy Christmas.”

Asked if the Lord Mayor should reverse her decision, the Taoiseach said: “I think this is beyond my pay grade.”