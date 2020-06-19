'I didn't have time' - Catherine Martin says she was too busy to tweet support for Eamon Ryan after N word controversy

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin said that for 36 hours she "didn't have the time to construct a tweet" in support for Eamon Ryan who had fallen into controversy after using the N word in the Dáil.

Ms Martin, who is currently contesting the leadership position with Mr Ryan, said that her party leader is "far from" a racist, and her tweet supporting him came late because she was too busy with government negotiations.

"If anything I've learned as a politician over the past years is you don't send out quick tweets," Ms Martin said.

Eamon Ryan said the word during a Dáil speech as TDs were discussing the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and racism, saying, “I read an article in a newspaper today about a young Irishman called Sean Gillane giving his experience of being othered and how from the age of six he was given that name – you n*****.”

Mr Ryan was subjected to much criticism with many labeling him a racist for his use of the word. While some politicians came to his rescue with reassurance that he had made a mistake and is in no way racist, it took his deputy leader Ms Martin 36 hours to do so.

Speaking on Today with Sarah McInerney, Ms Martin said that she was too busy to tweet in that time.

"I think that day I did 16 hours of negotiations that exact day, I had a 10 minute break where I walked over to canteen grabbed food came back an I actually met Eamon, during a break, and I told them him I was appalled at everything that happened to him," she said.

"I didn't have the time to construct the tweet."

"I was giving my 100pc commitments to the negotiations. I saw the Twitter reactions but to me the most important thing is that I spoke to Eamon and I let him know that I didn't believe anything that was being said about him because I know him to be a good man.

"He is not a racist - he's far from it, he only speaks for social justice and protecting minority groups, and he knew that I knew that too. It was a mistake, he admitted it and that is all that could be done. He is a human, we all make mistakes. He will learn from it."

Ms Martin is currently in contest for the leadership of the party with Mr Ryan. Having started as deputy at the same time as he did as leader, the Dublin TD said that there is no animosity and that she approached Mr Ryan before declaring her intention to run for leader.

She said however that she has parked the internal competition, to focus instead on getting backing for a programme for government which would see the Green Party enter coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Despite being initially against the idea of even going into the talks with the two major Irish political strongholds, Ms Martin was vocal in her support of the deal, which needs two-third majority support from all members of the party.

"I did vote against going into the talks but that was because I thought it would have been better to iron out any ambiguities and seek clarity at the outset because I felt that would have strengthened our hand," she said.

"But we have all worked hard to reach a point of agreement.

"I did say that I wouldn't discuss the leadership until the vote on the programme for government is over because I think it would only be a distraction.

"The timing of the leadership comes up after the elections in our constitution and it's being contested and that's the end of. I'm not going to outline a vision for leadership until this process is over."

Online Editors