'I did nothing wrong' - Pat Breen breaks silence on Denis Naughten and National Broadband Plan row

Junior Minister Pat Breen has broken his silence about the controversial dinners between National Broadband Plan bidder David McCourt and former Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

Junior Minister Pat Breen has broken his silence about the controversial dinners between National Broadband Plan bidder David McCourt and former Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

The Fine Gael politician admitted he passed on an invitation for dinner meeting between then-minister Mr Naughten and the Irish-American investor, who has a home in Co Clare near Mr Breen's home.

Mr Naughten resigned last Thursday as the row escalated, and Mr Breen has experienced criticism for his role in the evening.

Speaking publicly for the first time today, Mr Breen said he believes he has done "nothing wrong".

"The question of resigning was never on my mind, I did nothing wrong. I can’t add to a story that’s not there," he told ClareFM's Morning Focus show.

"At no stage here did I discuss the broadband plan with Denis Naughten or David McCourt."

When asked if he accepted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's comments about his actions being appropriate or not, Mr Breen said he accepts that it was "a distraction".

"There’s no point saying two and two makes five all I can give you are the facts here, I cannot make up any other story because I know myself what was discussed," he said.

Seal of office: Denis Naughten and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during an Appointment of Ministers Ceremony in 2017

Mr Breen said that it was up to Mr Naughten whether he should accept the invitation to the dinner and that the National Broadband Plan, one of the Government’s flagship policies aimed at providing highspeed broadband to 540,000 households in rural areas, wasn't discussed between the trio.

"It was up to Denis, the invitee to accept the invitation or not. If he rejected the invitation, that was fine by me, I’d pass that information back to David McCourt. At no stage, that I’m aware of, was the National Broadband Plan discussed."

He described Mr McCourt as an "acquaintance" rather than a friend and that Brexit was a common topic of discussion between the two.

"My relationship with David McCourt is a business relationship. I’d call him an acquaintance, my relationship with him was to do with investments in Co Clare. As a junior minister I meet business people every week," he said.

"David McCourt is a business man and keeps his business to himself. My role with David McCourt in relation to investment in Co Clare, particularly at the challenging time we have now for Brexit."

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday that he didn't think it was a "resigning matter", Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Dáil: "I think it's a lot more serious than that - and it should be taken more seriously than that."

The Taoiseach added that the Government remained very committed to connecting 540,000 homes with high-speed broadband as soon as possible. He said the Government planning had already encouraged commercial providers to improve their rural services.

Online Editors