I did as I was asked in adjourning Dáil for a week, says Ceann Comhairle in letter explaining decision

The Ceann Comhairle has indicated he had clear Government advice to shut down the Dáil for a week over the Stephen Donnelly coronavirus scare.

Seán Ó Fearghail wrote to Alan Kelly about the circumstances of the adjournment, after receiving a letter from the Labour leader requesting an explanation.

The Chair received a clear message from the Clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan, that the Government wanted the House adjourned, and acted on that basis.

The reason for the request was because Ministers would be unable to conduct business, the Irish Independent understands.

The letter to Mr Kelly says: “At approximately 5.10pm, a phone call was received from Government asking that the Ceann Comhairle should adjourn the Dáil because the Minister for Health was displaying symptoms of Covid-19, awaiting the results of a test, and in the meantime the Chief Medical Officer had advised that the entire Cabinet should self-isolate or restrict movement.”

The letter continues: “There was a large element of uncertainty as to when [what date] the Dáil should be adjourned, and a very brief conversation ensued.

“It was agreed that the safest approach would be for the Ceann Comhairle to adjourn the Dáil until Tuesday 22 September 2020,” on the basis that the Taoiseach could summon for an earlier date if this proved possible.

“The request to be conveyed to the Ceann Comhairle was then confirmed with the caller,” the letter to Mr Kelly states.

“A senior official subsequently went to the Dáil chamber, conveyed the request to me, and I informed the Dáil of the need to adjourn.

“In so doing, I informed the Dáil of the situation regarding the Minister and the Cabinet, and the request from Government to adjourn the House indicating that a return at an earlier date could happen on instruction from An Taoiseach.”

The Ceann Comhairle himself received no telephone call or other direct communication, it is understood.

The senior representative of Government who consulted by phone with the Clerk of the Dáil is understood to be Chief Whip Jack Chambers.

The Ceann Comhairle told TDs on Tuesday evening, five minutes after the phone call from Government: “The House stands adjourned, I suspect until Tuesday next - or until I am directed by the Taoiseach to reconvene the House. The Dáil is adjourned until further notice."

The week-long adjournment was later confirmed in Oireachtas notices - only to for the move to be rescinded within an hour, after a phone call from the Taoiseach, who indicated juniors could stand in for senior ministers.

There was heavy private criticism from some Opposition TDs for the lack of notice to Members as the chamber was adjourned abruptly.

A number had then begun their journeys back to their constituencies when they learned the Dáil would be resuming after all.

The Irish Independent sought comment from Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers on the circumstances outlined in the Ceann Comhairle’s letter to the Labour Party leader.

