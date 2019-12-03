Newly-elected Green TD Joe O'Brien has said his time in the Dáil could be as little as 24 hours but said: "I can’t think of a better reason to force a general election than the 3-4,000 homeless children."

'I can't think of a better reason to force a general election than the 4,000 homeless children' - newly elected TD

The first major act of the four new TDs elected in last week's by-elections will be to vote in the motion of no-confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy tonight.

Defeat of the government could spark a Christmas general election, though Fine Gael is confident it has the numbers to survive the vote with Fianna Fáil TDs abstaining.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin claimed the motion was a "stunt" and said: "I don’t think anyone was serious about there being a general election in and around Christmas Day and certainly the public wouldn’t have been thankful for that.”

He repeated his position that Easter is a "natural time" to bring the current Dáil to an end and have a general election.

Of the new TDs, the Green Party's Mr O'Brien will support the Social Democrats motion of no confidence as will Mark Ward, Sinn Féin's newly elected deputy in Dublin Mid-West.

Fianna Fáil's fresh faces - Malcolm Byrne from Wexford and Cork North Central's Pádraig O'Sullivan - will sit on their hands in the vote due late this evening.

Mr O'Brien said of his election: "I might have 24 hours in it, I might have a couple of months in it... I’m conscious of absolutely making the most of my time."

The Dublin Fingal TD (42) - who has worked for the Immigrant Council of Ireland in recent years - said he has already tabled questions on school places and public transport capacity in his constituency.

Mr O'Brien added: "We’re supporting the motion of no confidence" and pointed to the number of children in homelessness.

Mr O'Brien also said: "Do I have confidence in him [Mr Murphy]? not at all. He’s had his time."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party will vote no confidence in Mr Murphy claiming the government's housing policy has been a "catastrophic failure".

Behavioural therapist Mr Ward (44) said people he met during his campaign in Dublin Mid-West are "sick to the back teeth" of the housing crisis.

He said people "want a return to public housing that’s led by local authorities" and he said he's voting no confidence in Mr Murphy arguing that his "housing policy has not worked."

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he felt Easter, which falls on April 12, is the “natural cut-off point” for the current Dáil, saying there is a responsibility on Fianna Fáil “to do things in an orderly way”.

Speaking at Leinster House he said: “We believe that the likes of Eoghan Murphy and Simon Harris should now go before the people. They should be accountable to the people. I don’t want Eoghan Murphy getting off the hook through a parliamentary motion.

“I want him to go before the people in a general election and defend his failings in terms of housing. I want Simon Harris to go before the people in terms of health and argue the points in relation to health with our spokespeople."

Secondary school teacher Mr O'Sullivan said housing and homelessness featured strongly on the doors during the by-election campaign.

He said: "We have no desire to prolong the stay of the Housing Minister as is, but as Micheál says, there is going to be a natural conclusion to this - an election early in the new year, March/April time.

"The best way is for the public to have their say on the performance of the Minister."

Mr Byrne (45) - who worked as head of communications for the Higher Education Authority (HEA) said he hoped the brief period he has as a TD is "not decided tonight".

He said he has been on three ballot papers this year [the local and European elections and the by-election] and, "I don’t really want to be on a fourth just before Christmas."

Mr Byrne claimed the government has failed on issues like health and housing.

"People want a change of government and our role over the next while is to contribute towards showing there is an alternative in place and setting out the policy solutions to those challenges".

Housing minister Mr Murphy has described the motion of no confidence as a “stunt” and has defended his time as housing minister pointing to 12,000 people leaving homelessness during his time in office.

His spokesperson has also said more than 50,000 houses have been built in the last three years.

In terms of social housing 10,000 are being added this year with 11,000 more next

