'I can understand the anger, pain and frustration of people - I am angry at myself' - Senator Jerry Buttimer apologises for attending 'Golfgate' dinner

SENATOR Jerry Buttimer (53) profusely apologised for his involvement in 'Golfgate' as he said attending the Galway event was a monumental error of judgement.

He said 'Golfgate' had left him both embarrassed and mortified - and he admitted he had let people down by his mistake in attending the controversial dinner.

The Cork politician had apologised immediately after the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden was highlighted and also resigned as Leas-Cathaoireach of the Seanad.

He spoke for the first time on Cork's RedFM about the controversy as he said he wanted to offer the Cork public a considered apology for what happened.

"I am sorry to the people working in our frontline healthcare services, to the families of those who have died, who have recovered from Covid-19 and who have made great personal sacrifices during this difficult time," he said.

"I let people down and I compromised the work of all those people."

"Firstly, I had to listen to the anger of people - there is embarrassment and mortification over what had happened. I am conscious

that I let people down. It was important for me to listen to public anger. I also had to reflect on what happened. I am profoundly sorry - I know people will say it is 15 days later but my words are sincere."

"I was on holidays in the west of Ireland, I am not a member of the society but I went to the event. It was a huge error in judgement (it was) a combination of a false sense of security and complacency - I didn't live up to the expectations and demands placed on me as a member of the Oireachtas."

"I was on holidays in the west of Ireland and I threw the golf clubs in the back of the car. I arrived at the club at 2pm and played golf. There was no maliciousness or intent to cause harm."

"I did ask on Tuesday night the organisers and the hotel owner about the event and I was assured it was Covid compliant. But I made a decision to go so it is on me. I should not have gone. I am genuinely sorry for being there."

"It was an act of complacency - a lack of concentration on my part. I didn't definitively go through the regulations and I regret that now."

"I had (been aware that guidelines had changed). If I am honest, I was probably too ready to accept the assurances that I was within the guidelines. But it was my responsibility."

"I should have left (the event) - I did have that thought in my head (about seating issues). It was a profound error of judgement. It was complacency, a false sense of security and being too willing to offer the assurances that were offered."

"I can understand the anger, pain and frustration of people - I am angry at myself. I let people down and I am really sorry for that. I am sorry I didn't leave the event."

"It is my responsibility - I should have acted, I didn't and I regret that very much. I am not justifying it. I very much regret being there. In my case, after being 16 years as a public representative, I should have used better judgement."

He insisted his decision to resign was entirely voluntary.

"On Thursday night I spoke to Leo Varadkar but I had (already) made a decision I was going to resign. I called him. The conversation was centred on what we are talking about right now. I woke up that Friday morning and knew I was going to resign."

"There was no conversation about that - I knew I was going to resign. I didn't live up to the expectations of people - I know people that have made huge sacrifices (during the pandemic). There was a breach of trust by me and I made the decision on Thursday night I was going to resign. It was my failing and my shortcoming."

Sen Buttimer said he had been self-isolating for the past fortnight but wanted to offer a considered personal apology to the public.

"No words of mine can convey my sorrow - I am sorry I let people down."

"I have not been hiding from people. I am asking the people of Cork to allow me to make amends. I have had texts and letters from people and people are understandably angry. It is a learning experience for me. I am now asking for forgiveness for my mistake."

"I never in my life sought to be different - I am an ordinary person. I never acted as if I had privilege. I wish I could stop the clock and turn it back 15 days."

He denied his interview was in any way linked to a possible by-election if Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney secures the EU Commission role left vacant by Phil Hogan's resignation.

"To be honest, it (a by-election) is the furthest thing from my mind. I want to rebuild the relationship and trust I had with people. I will continue to work to rebuild that trust with people. I am not looking at a by-election at all."

Sen Buttimer, a Fine Gael TD in Cork South Central from 2011 to 2016, resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad immediately in the wake of 'Golfgate.'

Together with all other Fine Gael officials who attended the Clifden event, he also lost the party whip.

Sen Buttimer contested the 2020 General Election on the same Fine Gael ticket as Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney but failed to win a Dáil berth in the four seat constituency. He had apologised via social media within 24 hours of 'Golfgate' making national headlines.

