'I beat the two of them' - Michael Ring hits out at Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe

After he was not reappointed as a senior or junior minister, Mr Ring criticised the two Fine Gael politicians for the vote they received.

Speaking to MidWest Radio, the Mayo TD said he received 15,000 first preference votes in Mayo and was the only Fine Gael TD to be elected on the first count .

“Leo Varadkar himself only got 8,000 votes and it took him five counts to get elected and Paschal Donohoe and himself between the two of them got 12,000 votes and I beat the two of them together,” he said.

“There is a new breed of Fine Gael TDs – they come in fast and they go out fast and they don’t look after their constituents,” he added.

Mr Ring said he was "born into Fine Gael" and accused unnamed people of using the organisation as a “party of convenience”.

The long serving TD said he was “very disappointed” not to be reappointed to Cabinet after his election result.

“I felt I had done a very good job, set up a new department, it was a department that was doing very well and it at least showed that the government cared about rural Ireland. What happened last Saturday and again yesterday, this government certainly, certainly doesn’t think much of rural Ireland,” he said.

“I have to be honest, having no senior minister in Connacht, having no senior minister in Clare, having no senior minister in Donegal, it doesn’t send out a good message for Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil,” he added.

He said Fianna Fáil has “delivered nothing” for Mayo and said he was on a “lonely road” at Cabinet fighting for Rural Ireland.

“There were a lot of decisions that wouldn’t have been taken if I wasn’t there. I worry about the future,” he said.

“I would just say to the people of Mayo, and to the people of rural Ireland, I will be a voice for them. I’m not going away. I’m going to be there to express my views and if the Green Party thinks that they’re going to come along and destroy rural Ireland and that I’m going to stand idly by, that won’t happen.”

He said the Greens will need the “approval of the Dáil” to enact policies and said he and other “like minded TDs” will “monitor what’s going on”.

