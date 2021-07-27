| 16.3°C Dublin

'I am strong in my unionism, and the Irish language is no threat to it' - former senator nominated by Varadkar, joins UUP

  • Ian Marshall defended Simon Coveney saying he ‘has been very wrongly vilified by many in Northern Ireland’
  • Says he has a ‘good working relationship with Mary Lou McDonald’
Suzanne Breen

A former Irish senator has joined the UUP and pledged to help it win support among voters “turned off by the big egos and loud voices” often prominent in unionism.

Ian Marshall, who was the first unionist elected to the Irish Parliament’s upper house, where he sat as an independent, said he’d been convinced to enter party politics by Doug Beattie’s vision and leadership.

Mr Marshall, a former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, is expected to run as a UUP candidate in next May’s Assembly election.

