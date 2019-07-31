Hyde and Seek: Katherine Zappone orders review of powers to close creches

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has ordered a review of the powers to close crèches immediately on the back of the recent TV expose of childcare.

TDs and Senators have been told that Ms Zappone last night asked officials to review regulatory powers nationally and internationally to ascertain if Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has sufficient powers.

“She asked us to focus particularly on those powers required to close services immediately where a threshold of poor standards has been crossed,” Bernie McNally, the assistant secretary general of the Department of Children said.

It comes after last week’s RTÉ documentary of Hyde and Seek creches in Dublin.

Undercover footage revealed children were fed watered-down milk and cheap noodles at the facilities.

The programme also raised serious concerns about child to adult ratios, including a single staff member looking after 18 babies, Garda vetting procedures for staff, rough handling of children and fire safety.

Hyde and Seek owner Anne Davy resigned ahead of the broadcast of the Prime Time Investigates programme.

Ms McNally told the Oireachtas Children Committee that last week’s broadcast was “deeply distressing for all of us to watch”.

She added: “The appalling mistreatment of children and the terrible management practices were unacceptable and inexcusable.

“I know that Tusla, in collaboration with the Gardaí and the Fire Safety authorities, are pursuing those responsible.”

Ms McNally said: “The vast majority of early learning and care services in this country are safe and caring places.”

She said this is based on the findings of thousands of visits by the Inspectorates of both Tusla and the Department of Education.

“The actions we saw in the RTÉ programme were, we believe, a horrific exception,” she added.

She alo said: “We believe that Hyde and Seek does not represent the standard of care and education offered by the 4,500 services out there.”

But she told committee members “one case such as this, is one case too many”.

She said “we are working extremely hard with Tusla, and via other means, to ensure that all children have access to loving and nurturing services, and to ensure that services which do not meet required standards are closed down as soon as legally possible.”

Ms McNally said she wanted to echo the words of minister Katherine Zappone to assure the committee and the public that “we believe the Tusla Early Years Inspectorate is doing its job and using its powers in a very effective manner.”

She said “significant” new powers were given to Tusla in 2016 and outlined numbers for prosecutions and de-registrations that have taken place since.

Ms McNally also defended Tusla’a actions in relation to Hyde and Seek.

She said: “Many people who watched the programme have asked if it took RTE to discover the breeches of regulations, and why it has taken so long for Tusla to act on previous findings.

“The Department is satisfied that Tusla was intensively engaged with Hyde and Seek long before RTE became involved, had already taken the operators to court, had forced the unregistered service to register, had attached conditions to their registration, was acting on unsolicited information: all this with a view to escalating enforcement action.”

She said the “due process” which Tusla follows before a new inspection report can be published, or a service closed, “inevitably takes time”.

Ms McNally said it wouldn’t be in the interests of children or parents if Tusla closed down services immediately whenever they observe any non-compliance.

“Closing down a service at short notice can cause enormous inconvenience to families.

“Wherever possible, and where there is no serious risk to children, helping services to improve is the right thing to do.”

She said that clearly where there’s evidence of a serious risk to children, and a failure of the operator to immediately address it, “all the force of the law must be applied to closing the service”.

Tulsa's interim chief executive Pat Smyth outlined actions taken by Tusla prior to the RTÉ programme.

He said Tusla’s Early Years’ Inspectorate had acted appropriately as the regulator and was "applying its regulatory and prosecutorial powers proportionate to the risks and issues in each of the crèches in question, based on the verifiable information available to it".

He said Tusla had concerns regarding repeated breaches of compliance with regulations in all the Hyde and Seek services which were informed by inspection.

He said some of the inspection was triggered by information received through the Unsolicited Information Office.

He listed breaches of regulations resulted in enforcement actions.

There included the sucessful prosecution of Hyde & Seek Glasnevin this year for the operation of an unregistered service. He said enforcement activity began in January 2018 when this was first brought to Tusla's attentio.

He said that Hyde & Seek Shaw Street was inspected in September 2018, and again in July 2019, and "it is subject to on-going enforcement action".

He also said Hyde & Seek, Tolka Road, has been "subject to a significant level of regulatory enforcement activity and referrals have been made to Tusla’s child protection and welfare services".

However, Mr Smyth said "Tusla’s Early Years. Inspectorate had no evidence of the serious child protection concerns or the high degree of serious non-compliance with standards that was shown in the RTÉ programme."

He added that the behaviours displayed are "unlikely to be evident during an inspection".

Mr Smyth said Tusla relies on good professional practice and appropriate mandatory reporting by childcare staff under Children First, or through Tusla’s Unsolicited Information Office for the notification of child protection concerns.

He said that if issues of non-compliance are evident during an inspection these are brought to the attention of the service provider for immediate action.

