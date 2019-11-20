Hugh O'Connell: 'Politics takes a very depressing turn as accountability goes out the window'

Politics in Ireland over the past fortnight has taken a very depressing turn where the singling out of minority and vulnerable groups by national politicians has entered mainstream discourse.

The three most high-profile cases should not be conflated as they each arose in different circumstances and the protagonists have responded in different ways.

But they do have one thing in common: a lack of accountability.

First there is Galway TD Noel Grealish claiming that Nigerians are sending billions of euro in personal remittances back home over the past decade and questioning what mechanisms are in place to ensure the money is not the proceeds of crime. His figures were inaccurate and there is no evidence of criminality, but Mr Grealish has not apologised or corrected the record. As an Independent, he is accountable to no one but himself and voters who will pass judgment next year.

