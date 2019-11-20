Hugh O'Connell: 'Politics takes a very depressing turn as accountability goes out the window'
Politics in Ireland over the past fortnight has taken a very depressing turn where the singling out of minority and vulnerable groups by national politicians has entered mainstream discourse.
The three most high-profile cases should not be conflated as they each arose in different circumstances and the protagonists have responded in different ways.
But they do have one thing in common: a lack of accountability.
First there is Galway TD Noel Grealish claiming that Nigerians are sending billions of euro in personal remittances back home over the past decade and questioning what mechanisms are in place to ensure the money is not the proceeds of crime. His figures were inaccurate and there is no evidence of criminality, but Mr Grealish has not apologised or corrected the record. As an Independent, he is accountable to no one but himself and voters who will pass judgment next year.
For the time being he is free to continue making these kinds of remarks in the Dáil and elsewhere, like when he said African asylum seekers "sponge off the system" at a public meeting in September.
Also last week there was the case of Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, the Fianna Fáil by-election candidate in Dublin Fingal.
She repeatedly used the word 'pikey', spoke in a derogatory manner about Travellers and female attendees at a Dublin nightclub, and made other ill-advised comments on social media several years ago.
She said she was not in elected politics at the time but she was an adult and a long-serving member of the Fianna Fáil national executive. She has repeatedly apologised and met with Travellers' rights activists. But Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin took no action against Ms Clifford-Lee. In fact, he went canvassing with her last week in a show of solidarity. One wonders how the two TDs he sacked from his front bench over Votegate last month feel about this or what it says about Mr Martin's judgment.
This week Verona Murphy, the Fine Gael by-election candidate in Wexford, repeatedly drew links between asylum seekers and Isil in a series of interviews. In a bid to put a lid on the controversy Ms Murphy met with some asylum seekers, declared herself more understanding of their needs and "wholeheartedly" apologised.
Her comments were misinformed, ill-advised and wrong, as the Taoiseach said. But Leo Varadkar is still going to campaign with her in the final days of the by-election campaign in the hope that Ms Murphy can land a seat in the Dáil.
Mr Varadkar has been an enthusiastic supporter of Ms Murphy - a decision which calls into question his judgment given she was clearly not properly vetted for these views prior to being put on the ticket. Some of his ministers were yesterday privately insisting Ms Murphy's swift apology meant her infraction was not as bad as Ms Clifford-Lee's, who had to issue two apologies.
But that in itself is indicative of the sorry state Irish politics currently finds itself in where proper accountability is absent and the Taoiseach seems happy to go along with that. With nominations closed Mr Varadkar's hands are tied, but in choosing to back Ms Murphy he has signalled that her views, while unacceptable, will go unpunished and ultimately that he wants the controversial candidate in the Dáil next month.
