Hugh O'Connell: 'Hands-off Taoiseach lets Paschal Donohoe take charge of debacle over double-jobbing Dara Murphy'

Leo Varadkar's defence of Mr Murphy stood in contrast to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe who said yesterday that he would examine a way in which to probe the matter in conjunction with Dáil authorities.

Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his role as a campaign director for the European People's Party (EPP), Fine Gael's EU grouping, while serving as a TD and claiming full salary and allowances for the past two years.

He was largely absent from the Dáil and his Cork North-Central constituency, but claimed his full salary of €96,000 a year and allowances of up to €51,600 per year. Mr Murphy resigned from the Dáil earlier this month to take up a €150,000-a-year role at the European Commission.

He has said he complied with all rules on allowances and will co-operate with any probe.

Neither the Dáil's members' interest committee, the Dáil clerk nor the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) can investigate the matter as he has resigned as a TD.

However, under ethics legislation Mr Murphy can write to the members' interest committee himself to ask it to carry out an investigation.

An Oireachtas spokeswoman also said that, as TDs and former TDs self-certify their expenses at the end of every year, Mr Murphy could also pay back some of the money he has claimed.

Mr Donohoe said he would examine how best to investigate the controversy - as the Taoiseach again appeared to defend Mr Murphy and his own handling of the matter.

Mr Varadkar noted yesterday that he had backed Mr Murphy to take up a second job while continuing as a TD for Cork North-Central. He issued a statement when the appointment was made in September 2017, saying it was "further evidence of the important role that Fine Gael plays within the EPP, Europe's largest political party".

Mr Varadkar also defended the former EU Affairs Minister when the story first emerged, insisting "his main job has been a European job in the past two years and he's done that extremely well".

Amid growing controversy and reports from Fine Gael TDs that the issue was being raised by voters on the doorstep, the Taoiseach called for an overhaul of the TDs' expenses system, saying politicians should not set the rules for their own expenses.

He also said an investigation into Mr Murphy's own expenses claims could be done either by the authorities in Leinster House or Sipo.

But now that all of these authorities have said they cannot instigate an investigation, Mr Varadkar appears to have adopted a hands-off approach.

"It was never in my power to stop him doing it, by the way, but I did know that he was doing it," he said of Mr Murphy's EPP job.

Mr Varadkar noted that the record shows the former TD kept his constituency office open, clocked in to the Dáil for 120 days a year and turned up for votes. "People are disputing that and that's why I think there should be an investigation," he said.

He could not, however, "prescribe" which competent authority should do that.

The aloof approach from Mr Varadkar is curious at a time when it has clearly damaged public perceptions of Fine Gael.

Backbencher Noel Rock said Mr Murphy should pay some of the money back. Whether that happens largely depends what investigation is carried out. Notably, it is Mr Donohoe - and not the Taoiseach - leading the charge on that. Mr Murphy has not responded to calls.

Irish Independent