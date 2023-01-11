HSE urged to track the number of mothers and newborns who are discharged into homelessness

The HSE does not track the numbers of mothers and babies who are discharged into homelessness.

It comes as the Government is facing increasing pressure to act on the housing crisis as a record 11,000 people are now homeless in the State.

However, the HSE has now said it cannot say how many mothers and babies are discharged from hospitals and into homelessness services.

As a result, it is not known how many mothers with newborns go into emergency accommodation.

“The data requested is not collected at national level. It is therefore not possible to prepare a report or make a statement on the matter,” Mary-Jo Biggs, the general manager of the national women and infants health programme said.

The HSE was also unable to say how many extra nights mothers and their newborns had to stay in hospital due to having no accommodation to go to.

“Each maternity service has a social work service for which those requiring particular supports can be referred to,” Ms Biggs said.

“To date, the national women and infants health programme has funded an additional 20.5 whole time equivalents in social work posts across the six maternity networks.”

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin had submitted a parliamentary question in relation to the matter, which was referred to the HSE for a response.

Ms Biggs supplied the response to him.

Meanwhile Deputy Ó Riordáin said there is nobody “more vulnerable” than a mother who has just given birth, or the baby she has just given birth to.

He said more statistics in this area would help the Government to come up with solutions.

“The most vulnerable of women and children are those shortly just after childbirth,” he said.

“If women and newborn children are going into homeless services or emergency accommodation, surely this is something that needs to be tracked.”

He said his office had to deal with a woman who had a baby during the Christmas period and find her accommodation but there was “nowhere for her to go”.

“We can be more nimble in providing solutions to these problems if we know the extent of them, if we track them.”

