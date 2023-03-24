HSE spends €40,000 to stay ahead of rogue pregnancy agencies on Google

The HSE spent almost €40,000 last year trying to stay ahead of rogue crisis pregnancy agencies on Google.

The HSE is constantly trying to outbid unregulated agencies, often run by anti-abortion activists, to try to direct women looking for advice online to the State’s crisis pregnancy counselling services. It comes as it emerged crisis pregnancy agencies will not be regulated for a number of years, despite a government vow to crack down on rogue operators back in 2016.

At the moment, anyone can set up a so-called “crisis pregnancy agency” and target women who experience unplanned pregnancies.

The lack of regulation has created an opportunity for anti-abortion groups, who have been targeting and intercepting Irish women through their own agencies for at least 20 years.

In some cases, anti-abortion crisis pregnancy agencies have made misleading and alarming claims about abortion in order to try to scare women away from having a termination.

In 2016, the then health minister Simon Harris vowed to crack down on such agencies.

Expand Close Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney

In 2018, Mr Harris signed a statutory instrument seeking to regulate counsellors and psychotherapists – including crisis pregnancy counsellors.

But it has emerged that five years on, crisis pregnancy counsellors remain unregulated and will likely remain so for a number of years.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the work of the Counsellors and Psychotherapists Registration Board (CPRB) was “significantly more challenging” than it was for registration boards of other professions.

Expand Close Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“Owing to the significant body of preparatory work that the CPRB is required to undertake, it is not possible to say with any degree of accuracy when the professions of counsellor and psychotherapist will be fully regulated.

“It is anticipated that the CPRB will require a number of years to complete its work,” Mr Donnelly said, in response to a parliamentary question from Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

“Regarding the number of rogue crisis pregnancy agencies, the HSE – along with my department – are aware and continue to monitor the situation in relation to disingenuous agencies operating in Ireland.”

At the moment, unregulated agencies sometimes pay to advertise themselves on Google so they appear prominently when women are looking online for crisis pregnancy advice.

The HSE has a bid management strategy, where it automatically increases its bid for ads on Google if another website appears ahead of MyOptions, the HSE’s own crisis pregnancy counselling service.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “The HSE monitors the search-ad performance and that of disingenuous agencies on an on-going basis and shares feedback with Google about service advertising that appears to be disingenuous.

“In 2022 the HSE spent €38,405 on Google paid ads for the MyOptions campaign.”

Ms Bacik said she believed that the Google ad spend being driven up by competition with rogue agencies was a “waste of money”.

“It’s absolutely wrong that the Government is spending lots of money propping up profits of the big social media platforms instead of just putting the investment into developing the necessary regulation to stop unregulated agencies,” she said.

It was disappointing and frustrating to hear that such agencies would not be regulated for a number of years, Ms Bacik said.