independent

| 7.1°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

Premium

HSE spends €40,000 to stay ahead of rogue pregnancy agencies on Google

Scale of Google ad spend criticised by Labour leader Bacik

Labour leader Ivana Bacik. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Labour leader Ivana Bacik. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Labour leader Ivana Bacik. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney

/

Labour leader Ivana Bacik. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Ellen Coyne

The HSE spent almost €40,000 last year trying to stay ahead of rogue crisis pregnancy agencies on Google.

The HSE is constantly trying to outbid unregulated agencies, often run by anti-abortion activists, to try to direct women looking for advice online to the State’s crisis pregnancy counselling services. It comes as it emerged crisis pregnancy agencies will not be regulated for a number of years, despite a government vow to crack down on rogue operators back in 2016.

Most Watched

Privacy