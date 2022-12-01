HSE red tape blocking chance for boy with special needs to walk again, Dáil told

A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, who had hip surgery last year, cannot get physiotherapy services at his own school due to “bureaucratic madness and red tape in the health services”.

That is what Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin said in the Dáil. He said the HSE’s disability services allocate treatments based on a child's home address - not their school location.

So the boy, named Harry Kirwan and attending Scoil Mochua in Clondalkin, Dublin, cannot be helped by a physiotherapist working at his school.

Harry’s plight was raised in the Sunday Independent last weekend.

“Harry and his family live in HSE CHO area six, where there are no physiotherapy services available to him. But his school is in HSE CHO area seven and, despite the fact that physiotherapy is available, the rules prevent those clinicians from supporting them,” Mr Doherty said.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, Mr Doherty said Harry needs physiotherapy to be able to stand and walk again. “His family and teachers have told us that because of the delay in accessing physiotherapy services Harry may never be able to walk or stand again,” the Sinn Féin deputy leader added.

He said the child’s family and school have been engaged with the HSE for a year but had got no result. “This is an issue of whether Harry will be able to stand and walk again in the future,” Mr Doherty said.

He added that for the same bureaucratic rule, there are currently six children being denied services in this school. “Because of this bureaucratic madness across the state. There are thousands more and this is nothing short of a scandal,” Mr Doherty said calling for immediate government action to change things.

Replying, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government recognised a duty to help Harry, his parents, and parents across the country.

Mr Donohoe said work was underway to appoint 136 additional therapy personnel in addition to the 85 posts that were announced in 2021, of which 55 have been filled.

“I am very concerned to hear that despite the funding be made available to have such a physiotherapist in place in the school that Harry is not in a position to access this,” the Finance Minister said.

He said Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly will address the issue. “He will make contact on this matter and understand why this is happening and what can be done to get Harry out his fellow students, the start that you, I and the Government want him to have,” Mr Donohoe added.