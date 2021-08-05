HSE chief Paul Reid urges public to ignore ‘confusion and frustration’ as Zappone event aftermath opens doors to parties of 200

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has urged the public not to mind the “confusion and frustration” of recent events and to keep its focus on getting through the pandemic.

Mr Reid would not be drawn on suggestions that the political class has damaged public confidence in health advice over the last ten days. But emphasised the need for people to “keep their guard up” over coming weeks.

Asked about the potential impact of the Katherine Zappone affair and the revelation that it has recently always been permissible to organise an outdoor gathering of up to 200 people, the HSE chief executive refused to accept that damage could have been caused to key messages.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, newly elected Labour TD Ivana Bacik and a number of senior Government officials were in attendance at the event with 50 people in the Merrion Hotel’s Garden Terrace.

Mr Reid said: “We're so close to being on the right side of this pandemic.

“I've seen many different times over this last 18 months, different groups argue for different restrictions to be removed and different people taking different interpretations, and the only cause for concern we would have is that people just drop the guard in the next few weeks -whether it is out of frustration or confusion.”

He added: “The message from the HSE is please do stick with this. In a few weeks’ time we will be on a much better side of this pandemic.

So my calls to the public, is don't get confused, don't get frustrated, just stick with what we're doing – it’s working and allow us to continue the vaccination programme.”

Asked again if political bungling over recent weeks had not made his job far harder, Mr Reid said: “Our focus is getting through the next few weeks, and that means protecting the health system, protecting our hospitals, and having fewer people coming in.

“I've seen over the past 16 months, all different stages of political issues emerging, sectoral issues emerging and people's particular interests emerging – and the one thing that gets us through all of that is the public.

“The public has sustained through all of that in the last 16 months, and I'm just calling on them again to just keep our heads, keep our focus, and don't get distracted. Let's get through these last few weeks.”

Asked if he felt let down by political developments, he said: “From the HSE’s perspective, we have the full support of the public.

“I've had the full support of Government throughout this process, and that's in terms of funding or support for the execution of programmes, and so we’ve had support throughout.”

HSE clinical director Colm Henry, asked about 40,000 attending at Croke Park or 200-strong outdoor social gatherings in the wake of the Attorney General’s clarification of what is now permitted, said that “no matter how big the event or where, do not attend if you have any symptoms.”

Some vaccinated people were becoming affected with mild symptoms, but they were still capable of passing on the virus and there could be much worse outcomes for other people, particularly the unvaccinated, he said.

Ireland was “so close to approaching normality now,” Mr Reid said, “but it could slip away very quickly."