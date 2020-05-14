HSA has resources and 'teeth' to enforce back to work rules - Humphreys

BUSINESS Minister Heather Humphreys has insisted the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will have the resources and "teeth" to enforce coronavirus return to work rules.

The minister faced repeated questions in the Dáil on whether the HSA has the manpower to carry out inspections to ensure compliance with the government's Return to Work Protocols.

Construction sites and businesses like garden centres will reopen from Monday if the easing of restrictions is approved by ministers tomorrow.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy sought specific information on the number of HSA staff that will be enforcing the new rule.

She said a lot of employers will want to protect staff but others won't make the effort and this will lead to more cases of coronavirus in hospitals.

"We have to get this right in phase one," she said, pointing out that further phases won't be rolled out if this doesn't happen.

Ms Humphreys outlined the measures in the Return to Work Protocol including hand washing guidelines and the need to install plastic barriers in workplaces where physical distancing is not possible.

Ms Murphy again asked how many extra staff will be available to the HSA.

Ms Humphreys said the HSA will get extra resources if they need it and staff from the HSE, Workplace Relations Commission and other Departments will be available to the HSA if necessary.

Ms Murphy warned that TDs will get calls next week from people claiming employer are not complying with the rules and again asked if there will be enough people to carry out inspections.

The minister said there will be enough people to take calls from people with concerns and that not every call will require an inspection.

The HSA will decide on when inspections are necessary, she added and said: "I can’t make it any clearer – if they need more resources they'll get them."

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith accused the minister of and "outrageous" answer and patronising Ms Murphy by setting out how the protocols involve telling people how to sneeze.

She said many TDs have already been inundated with "complaints from workers about the lack of protocol and safety on their sites".

Ms Humphreys said many complaints came in before lockdown was in place and the HSA can't inspect the workplaces involved because they are closed.

She insisted that the HSA "certainly has the power and it has the teeth and it has the resources and will have more resources if it needs it."

Online Editors