How to kill the NI Protocol, keep Brexit ... and still save face

First the flirting, then the PDAs — then you end up in bed together. Your spurned ex warns you of the danger, but you plough on regardless.

And why not? After all, your big, blond, bombastic lover has assured you that all necessary precautions have been taken. Hence that magical night of love in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza.

Within weeks, however, you realise you’ve been well and truly had, but it’s too late... a love child is on its way, spawned by a lying, concupiscent cad who speaks Latin but never quite mastered the bit about coitus interruptus.

The bun in the oven is even “oven ready”, as the magniloquent ghost of Christmas Eve tells his adulators, while simultaneously ghosting you.

In a fit of desperation, you claim that the wee NIPper isn’t yours but, as that shower from Brussels keeps reminding you, it takes two to tango.

With Daddy long gone, you’re left holding the unwanted offspring.

But wait a moment; the Northern Ireland Procreation may be a silver-tongued devil’s child in your eyes, but others are positively cooing over the little mite. What sorcery is this?

You stick your fingers in your ears and cry out in desperation “Make it all stop!”

Yet it’s that Fatal Attraction line that continues to haunt: “No, it’s not going to stop; it’s going to go on and on until you face up to your responsibilities...”

BREXIT. It’s the B-word that’s rarely uttered these days, that glorious victory that dare not speak its name.

There are obvious reasons.

Deep breath... the UK’s trade performance is at its worst level on record, we’re heading for the lowest growth of any G20 country bar Russia, the pound is tanking and the OBR estimates annual output being down by a staggering £100bn.

Leaving the EU has seen thousands of businesses folding, infuriating delays at air and seaports, chronic employment shortages, strangled supply chains and fruit left rotting in fields.

Benefits? Well, we now “control our borders”.

How’s that working out for Cruella and Co at the Home Office?

Ah, but what about the vaccine roll-out? Impressive, yes — but only after the EU granted the UK emergency powers to independently approve it.

Indeed, six years after the referendum, we’re still bereft of success stories. Feel free to list any I’ve missed.

Respected economists have said it could be 70 years before anyone feels any benefits of Brexit; reader, we’ll either be very old or very dead by then.

Last week, British Polling Council chief John Curtice said 57pc of Britons now consider Brexit a big mistake.

Ex-Bank of England boss Mark Carney, meanwhile, doubled down on his claim that the UK economy has shrunk from 90pc to 70pc the size of Germany’s since the withdrawal.

Even Aaron Banks — the tycoon who gave the Leave campaign the biggest donation in British political history —said he would not vote Leave today.

Whisper it, but it’s our wee homeland that’s one of the few shining lights — so, naturally, the Tories’ right wing cheerleaders are out to destroy it.

Makes them look bad, you see.

But introduce pragmatism and you’ll realise that ‘Northern Ireland’ is something that is now being waved in front of gutted game show contestants as “What you could have won”.

Or rather, what the UK-EU relationship could have been, had the NI Protocol’s procreators — the DUP and ERG — not kept pushing Boris Johnson to deliver the ‘hardest’ possible Brexit.

As a result, just our wee country remained in the EU single market as a unique economic experiment that has, with some obvious caveats, paid off.

The messy European divorce is still cited as the zenith of Johnson’s laughably short list of achievements — “Getting Brexit done” — with no explanation as to why this was such a triumph.

What Johnson did do, however — despite swearing he wouldn’t, at the 2018 DUP conference — was agree to a compromise which saw Northern Ireland having “the best of both worlds” via unique, untrammelled access to 453m potential customers across Europe.

This was rubber-stamped during a meeting between Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Thornton Manor in Merseyside — a wedding venue — only a few months after he was busy honeying lips in the Crowne Plaza.

The inescapable downside is the damned form-filling (EU revenge?) especially with regard to agri-foods.

Of course we’d all love it to be simpler and less inhibiting — but, even so, it’s still better than what was negotiated for England, Scotland and Wales.

Moreover, if you believe red tape would evaporate along with the now weaponised protocol, ask one of the bankrupt businesses who were denied the ‘dual access’ NI currently enjoys.

The local research agency (NISRA) recently reported that, over a three-year period, output here is up by 4.8pc compared to UK GDP growth of 1.3pc.

The Irish Central Statistical Office, meanwhile, revealed that imports from ‘the north’ in the first four months of 2022 increased by 30pc compared to last year, while exports rose by 41pc.

None of this has deterred libertarian ‘ultras’ lobbying to have the ‘NIP’ unilaterally shredded, breaking international law, undermining foreign investment and risking a trade war the UK could not possibly win. BoJo’s fingerprints were all over this too.

But as negotiations on the protocol continue, there’s still a way in which it can be scrapped without the ignominy of Britain rejoining the EU — reintroduce the ‘backstop’, whereby the UK would rejoin Northern Ireland in the single market, thus negating the need for a trade border in the Irish Sea.

It would also, however, restore ‘freedom of movement’ and remove the DUP’s, erm, “oven-ready” excuse to avoid recognising a Sinn Fein First Minister, so don’t hold your breath.

In the meantime, let’s hope they don’t throw BoJo’s love child out with the bathwater.