How to kill the NI Protocol, keep Brexit ... and still save face

John Laverty

Parity with GB would also be restored... so what’s not to like?

Warm welcome: Boris Johnson with Nigel Dodds and Arlene Foster at the 2018 DUP conference in Belfast

Warm welcome: Boris Johnson with Nigel Dodds and Arlene Foster at the 2018 DUP conference in Belfast

First the flirting, then the PDAs — then you end up in bed together. Your spurned ex warns you of the danger, but you plough on regardless.

And why not? After all, your big, blond, bombastic lover has assured you that all necessary precautions have been taken. Hence that magical night of love in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza.

