How they rated: The performances of RTÉ chiefs in front of the Oireachtas Media Committee

Former chief financial officer of RTÉ Breda O’Keeffe, left, and former chairwoman of the board of RTÉ Moya Doherty. Photo: Collins

IT was round three of Oireachtas hearings for RTÉ bosses in the bowels of Leinster House today as the Montrose financial scandal deepens.

Nine current and former members from RTÉ’s board and executive board appeared before TDs and senators at the Oireachtas Media Committee for more than five hours and here’s how they got on.

Overwhelming majority of RTÉ employees have nothing to apologise for, current board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh tells Media Committee

Siún Ní Raghallaigh

The relatively new RTÉ board chair has repeatedly sought to present herself as part of a new regime that will instigate reforms. She used grave language in describing this as “undoubtedly the darkest episode in RTÉ’s history” but held counsel on whether she had confidence in the executive board.

That said, she argued her confidence had been “eroded” in recent weeks. “I am deeply unhappy at the evident pattern of inconsistency and lack of completeness,” she said of her colleagues on the executive.

It was in many ways the most startling evidence; not only does the Government not trust RTÉ’s levels of transparency but the organisation's own board feel the same way about those responsible for the day-to-day running of the organisation. 6/10

RTE staff member had car on loan for five years and only gave it back yesterday

Adrian Lynch

Once again, the interim director general - the caretaker - adopted the position of the man who might say: “This dumpster was on fire when I got here.” His opening statement was riddled with apologies to all for the major governance failures that he has been grappling with in recent weeks.

His answers were swift and to the point; he sat forward earnestly when answering and leaned back with a somewhat satisfied look once he finished his contributions.

Lynch’s revelation that an unnamed staff member had the unapproved loan of a car for five years - and only handed it back yesterday - was probably the standout moment from the hearings. He repeatedly declined to identify this person but stated intriguingly: "I am sure it will come out anyway." 5/10

Adrian Lynch, RTÉ's Interim Deputy Director General. Photo: Collins

Breda O’Keeffe

The star performer, RTÉ’s finance director between 2012 and 2020, delivered a long and detailed opening statement seeking to correct the record about her role in Ryan Tubridy’s contract negotiation and put her successor, Richard Collins, in a tricky spot by contradicting some of his previous testimony.

O’Keeffe, who took diligent notes throughout, was clear and concise, sticking rigidly to her detailed written account of events as she recalled them. She insisted she had no knowledge of a plan for RTÉ to underwrite the Renault deal at the heart of this controversy before she left and argued convincingly that her recollections of all matters were “more akin to what happened”.

Asked late on in the hearings if she had been thrown under the bus and was appearing today to clear her own name, she eventually responded: “I wanted to set the record straight.” 9/10

Former chief financial officer of RTÉ Breda O’Keeffe, left, and former chairwoman of the board of RTÉ Moya Doherty. Photo: Collins

Richard Collins

The station’s embattled finance director was not targeted as relentlessly as he was by TDs last week. But his contributions did little to engender confidence.

In attempting to explain the discrepancy between his original claim that there was one barter account and the emergence of two more, he said it was like doing a weekly shop at several supermarkets. You might shop at three but you would only state the overall cost of your weekly, he said to unconvinced TDs. “It's just terminology we're talking about here,” insisted Collins, a former finance director at Superquinn.

After O’Keeffe’s intervention, he was forced to correct evidence he gave last week that he had been only in the CFO role three days when RTÉ disclosed its top 10 earners in 2021. He had in fact been in the role for a year.

Later he robustly defended not being across the detail of RTÉ underwriting the Renault deal, arguing his priority was to lead a recovery plan as Covid took a toll on the stations’ finances. “This commercial agreement was being handled by the director general,” he said. “I had bigger issues to worry about.” 3/10

Richard Collins, RTÉ chief financial officer. Photo: Collins

Geraldine O'Leary blasts 'invasion' into her private life and effects on her mental health that has 'crossed a line'

Geraldine O’Leary

RTÉ’s commercial director was on the defensive when it came to the barter accounts. She argued the money spent on entertainment was for clients that generated millions. On the matches, the concerts, the private clubs, the flip-flops and lots more besides it was all part of building "credible trust", she said, pointing out that she was responsible for bringing in revenue of €1.65bn.

O’Leary also hit out at the “invasion into my privacy” and the “affect on mental health” caused by “erroneous” reports about her and her husband that, she said, had crossed the line. She defended the policy of bringing her husband on some RTÉ commercial events. "This is people selling to people,” she argued. 5/10

Rory Coveney, RTÉ's director of strategy. Photo: Collins Photos

Rory Coveney

RTÉ’s strategic director displayed a near permanent worried look on his face throughout, but only fielded questions on the disastrous Toy Show: The Musical, which lost €2.2m.

He adopted the same defensive stance as last week, arguing it was a good show, but admitting: “It is certainly something I am professionally very disappointed with.”

Intriguingly, Mr Coveney, the brother of Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, also revealed that Tubridy declined to get involved in the production despite holding talks with its producers. He claimed there was “not an obvious role” for the former Late Late Show host in the show – but insisted Tubridy was supportive of it. 4/10

Moya Doherty - Former Chairperson of RTE was 'horrified' she had no knowledge of barter account

Moya Doherty

The former RTÉ chair was largely a spectator, watching intently as other witnesses came under fire.

In her opening statement, the co-founder of Riverdance said she had no knowledge of the financial scandals unfolding within the station over several years.

She argued there were “endless opportunities” for them to be brought to her attention but ultimately washed her hands of the debacle, arguing: “A deliberate decision was taken not to inform the board of these issues.”

There was one intriguing insight towards the end of proceedings, where she appeared to justify the treatment of top talent for commercial reasons. “There is such a thing as charisma,” she said. “The audience follows the people they like and the advertisers follow the audience.” 5/10

Robert Shortt, RTÉ board member. Photo: Collins Photos

Robert Shortt

RTÉ’s economics correspondent and board member was also largely confined to looking on as the hearings unfolded but made the salient point, when asked, that the external reviews were welcomed by many staff and colleagues who have identified “so many issues” since the secret payments scandal broke. 6/10

Anne O’Leary

The RTÉ board member and chair of its audit and risk committee appeared via video link and was questioned on only a couple of occasions over the several hours. N/A