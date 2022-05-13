How Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill is reaping the rewards of showing ‘new dimensions’ to her personality

When Michelle O’Neill was appointed Sinn Féin’s de facto leader in the North in 2017, the Daily Mail offered its readers an inflammatory description in its headline: “Beauty from a family drenched in blood”.

O’Neill’s father, Brendan Doris, was a former IRA hunger striker and her uncle, Paul Doris, headed the Noraid group that raised millions of dollars for republican paramilitaries.

She has no personal links to terrorism, but has long had to contend with comments about her looks. Former First Minister Arlene Foster labelled her “blonde” in a 2017 interview with the Sunday Independent, before going on to describe her as “very attractive”.

“She presents herself very well,” the then DUP leader added. “Her appearance is always very ‘the same’. You never see her without her makeup. You never see her without her hair [looking] perfect.”

Last week, O’Neill may have wondered what her detractors were thinking as she led Sinn Féin to become Northern Ireland’s biggest party. It puts her in line to be First Minister, although there are significant obstacles ahead.

The title may theoretically hold equal status with Deputy First Minister under the Good Friday Agreement, but in a place where symbolism is paramount, the significance of a nationalist in the driving seat for the first time cannot be underestimated.

“Her [election] performance was very solid,” says David McCann, lecturer in politics and government at Ulster University and deputy editor of the Slugger O’Toole current affairs website. “She presented herself in a very clear way. She showed new dimensions to her personality — not least that video that Sinn Féin put out which showed her at home, showing her talking about her family life.

“She wasn’t just talking about policies like the Border poll, but more on the sort of personal aspects that a lot of nationalist voters would have been able to identify with.”

Her appeal to women is significant, McCann says, and he says it is striking that of the 27 Sinn Féin MLAs, 12 are women — a far higher proportion than any of its rivals.

“It’s a real positive for Sinn Féin. It shows that they’re modern. In Michelle O’Neill’s own constituency [Mid Ulster], it was an all-female ticket. It chimes with the message O’Neill and Sinn Féin have been putting out there — a ‘time for real change’, all that talk of a new Ireland,” says McCann.

He says one of O’Neill’s strengths is her ability to make Sinn Féin relevant to both the “old republican base” and those of a softer nationalist leaning. “They’re tapping into voters that would have previously voted for the SDLP. They are getting them on board by presenting a fresh image, by suggesting that Sinn Féin is the party of the future, while some of the other legacy parties are the parties of the past. There is a sense among many voters that Sinn Féin is steaming ahead, it’s a party with momentum.”

Jon Tonge, professor of politics at Liverpool University, and a specialist in Northern Irish affairs, says Sinn Féin appeared to have deliberately led a cautious campaign.

“[O’Neill] tried to de-emphasise Border polls and talk of a united Ireland,” he says. “For people who are worried about cost of living and the health service crisis in the North, her message resonated reasonably well.

“She made sure she didn’t get embroiled in any controversy, which has been the hallmark of her tenure — with the exception of her attendance at the Bobby Storey funeral.”

The high-profile funeral for the IRA ‘volunteer’ took place in June 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic when there were severe restrictions on public gatherings.

It’s not the first time that O’Neill has been criticised for an show of solidarity for paramilitaries. After becoming Sinn Féin’s leader in the North, she addressed a ceremony commemorating four IRA men killed by security forces in her home village of Clonoe in 1992.

“These were four ordinary young men who faced extraordinary challenges,” she said. “And they responded in defence of their community and also of their country. They never went looking for war, but it came to them.”

Born in Fermoy, Co Cork, in 1977, O’Neill was raised in rural Co Tyrone. Her father had been a councillor in Dungannon and she followed him into politics. Shortly after the Good Friday Agreement, signed when she was 21, she set about making her own way in Sinn Féin.

O’Neill became a mother at 16. She has spoken about the limited support from her school, but acknowledges that her family rowed in behind her and helped her finish her education while also bringing up her daughter. That child, Saoirse, married last year.

O’Neill and her then partner Paddy O’Neill also have another child, Ryan. The couple split in 2014, but are said to be on good terms.

She once told The Irish Times last year: “There were times [Saoirse] wished I was, you know a different kind of mummy, maybe what’s perceived to be a more traditional kind of mum.” She recalled one particular comment from Saoirse that must have felt bittersweet: “I don’t have a mother, I have an MLA!”

Having served as a councillor for years, she was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2007. She held two ministerial portfolios — agriculture and health.

She claims to have delivered Northern Ireland’s “largest ever rural development programme”, and to have “developed cross-party support for a plan to fix our health service”. Avowedly socially liberal, in stark contrast to the DUP, it was O’Neill who lifted a ban on gay men donating blood.

She was seen by many as a solid politician and a hard worker but not, perhaps, an obvious choice to ascend to the Sinn Féin leadership.

Belfast Telegraph political editor Suzanne Breen says O’Neill was “more anointed, rather than appointed” following the death of Martin McGuinness. Opting for O’Neill instead of the former IRA member Conor Murphy marked a significant new direction for the party.

“There was a leadership challenge from John O’Dowd [in 2019], something of a bolt out of the blue, and I think there have always been doubts from the Sinn Féin grassroots [about O’Neill], doubts that haven’t been there about Mary Lou. Mary Lou is regarded as massively accomplished and massively capable in every area,” Breen says.

“In terms of her reach, Michelle doesn’t have the IRA baggage, which makes her more palatable than McGuinness was to people who wouldn’t normally vote Sinn Féin. But she was stained by the Bobby Storey funeral — that was not her fault alone. It was a corporate decision that Sinn Féin took to break Covid rules, but she was the one that copped most of the brunt of it.”

(O’Neill has said no rules were broken, and the North’s director of prosecutions decided not to pursue any charges over the funeral.)

Breen is not convinced that O’Neill’s early challenges with her teen pregnancy have either helped or hindered her at the ballot box. “It is a compelling part of her story, maybe down South, but I did not see it at the doors here. I think a key part of this election were people wanting to give the DUP a bloody nose and many SDLP voters probably thought that voting for Sinn Féin was the best way to do that.”

She describes O’Neill as a hard worker and a perfectionist who is demanding of her MLAs. She is widely regarded as an affable, non-confrontational figure and one who is keen to preserve some measure of a private life. She likes to keep her distance from journalists.

“I don’t have her mobile number and I would have the number of virtually everyone at Stormont,” according to one of the most senior political correspondents in Belfast, speaking off the record.

This journalist says while O’Neill has achieved much in her career, she has not yet shown herself to be a formidable politician. “I don’t think she’s as naturally as gifted as the likes of [SDLP leader] Colum Eastwood, but she works bloody hard to make the most of what she is.

“It was interesting that for the very tough interview Sinn Féin had to do with the BBC’s [current affairs] show, The View, it was Mary Lou who was brought up to do it, and not Michelle. That’s quite telling.”

There’s no guarantee O’Neill will become First Minister, owing to the DUP’s avowed refusal to enter powersharing unless post-Brexit checks on goods entering the North from Great Britain are scrapped. If she does, it’s likely her profile will be considerably boosted in the Republic.

“I don’t think she has made a huge impact south of the border yet,” the political correspondent says. “Sinn Féin’s southern team is so much stronger than their northern counterparts, but there really is something striking about present-day Sinn Féin being led by two women, and if McDonald becomes Taoiseach and O’Neill is First Minister, it’s quite a look, isn’t it?”