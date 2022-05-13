| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill is reaping the rewards of showing ‘new dimensions’ to her personality

Michelle O'Neill. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Expand
Michelle O&rsquo;Neill, centre, with her party&rsquo;s newly elected female MLAs. Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire Expand

Close

Michelle O'Neill. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Michelle O'Neill. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Michelle O&rsquo;Neill, centre, with her party&rsquo;s newly elected female MLAs. Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Michelle O’Neill, centre, with her party’s newly elected female MLAs. Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire

/

Michelle O'Neill. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

John Meagher Twitter Email

When Michelle O’Neill was appointed Sinn Féin’s de facto leader in the North in 2017, the Daily Mail offered its readers an inflammatory description in its headline: “Beauty from a family drenched in blood”.

O’Neill’s father, Brendan Doris, was a former IRA hunger striker and her uncle, Paul Doris, headed the Noraid group that raised millions of dollars for republican paramilitaries.

Most Watched

Privacy